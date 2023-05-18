New bill would block payment from Congress if US hits debt ceiling





WASHINGTON A bipartisan bill due to be unveiled Thursday by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Would bar members of Congress from getting paid if the U.S. defaults or if the government shut down.

The No Pay for Congress during Default or Shutdown Act, shared ahead of time with NBC News, would withhold compensation from lawmakers for the duration of a debt limit violation or federal funding cutoff, an attempt to motivate legislators to prevent one or the other situation.

The bill comes amid growing concerns that the divided Congress will miss a June 1 deadline set by the Treasury Department to raise the debt ceiling or risk a catastrophic default on U.S. bonds. . And the proposal, of two politically vulnerable members in competitive constituencies, represents a populist move to channel voter anger into Congress, which is strong among both party bases.

“If Congress can’t fulfill basic obligations related to the strength and security of our country, lawmakers shouldn’t be rewarded with our salaries until we do our jobs,” Spanberger said.

Fitzpatrick, an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who backs his demands for spending cuts in a debt limitation bill, added, “Our bipartisan legislation is a no brainer, lawmakers should not be paid if we are irresponsibly lacking in accountability on our nations debt.”

Notably, the Spanberger-Fitzpatrick bill would not permanently bar lawmakers from getting paid, which would violate the 27th Amendment. Instead, it withholds payment for the duration of a stoppage or default until at least the end of the session.

If a default or closure persists, Spanberger’s office said, “Congressional payroll administrators such as the Chief Administrative Office (CAO) of the US House would release withheld payments at the end of the 118th Congress.”

