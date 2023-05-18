The minister said UK regulators “need to understand the broader responsibilities” after blocking the Microsoft Activision deal.





British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt recently urged regulators to understand their “broader responsibility” to boost economic growth after blocking Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.

The remarks, reported by The Telegraph, followed an MP’s questioning of his superiors at the Competition and Markets Authority about a decision this week that has thwarted Microsoft’s ambitions in the UK and potentially globally.

Both Microsoft and Activision have accused the UK of interfering with deals, labeling the UK “bad for business” post-Brexit. The remarks contrast sharply with the vision for the UK’s tech industry previously set by Hunt and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to become Europe’s “Silicon Valley”.

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting yesterday, Hunt said, “As for Microsoft, there was a merger between two US companies that US regulators wanted to block, and UK regulators took the same view.”

Hunt emphasized that the CMA is independent of government. That said, he emphasized that while he and the CMA may disagree on decisions, this independence still comes with the responsibility of looking at the bigger picture.

“I don’t want to undermine that at all, but I think it’s important that all regulators understand their broader responsibilities for economic growth.”

“I think one of the reasons why companies like Microsoft and Google want to invest in the UK is that the UK has an independent regulatory body that is not controlled by politicians,” Hunt said.

Hunt spoke a day after the CMA’s bosses were faced with an uproar by British Chamber of Commerce annual meeting MPs. Some of them didn’t seem very happy with the regulator’s decision.

In particular, CMA Chairman Marcus Bokkerink has faced repeated questions about whether regulators have taken Britain’s international reputation into account when making these staggering decisions.

Bokkerink replied “I understand the reasoning that there is a question of whether the UK is open to business if a decision is made to block the deal.”

“I would challenge the premise that doing business in the UK affects international trust,” Bokkerink said. “If the UK appears to be turning a blind eye to anti-competitive mergers, it will not inspire trust on the contrary.” . “.

On Monday, the European Commission took a very different stance on the deal, approving that crossing the English Channel was fine.

Asked why the UK was taking a tougher stance, CMA executive Sarah Cardell told MPs: “They have their own tests to apply and they have reached their own views and are well qualified to reach them”.

Activision president Bobby Kotick has previously said that any move by the UK to block the deal would make the UK look more like “Death Valley” rather than Silicon Valley.

Meanwhile, Microsoft chairman Brad Smith described the CMA’s decision as “perhaps the darkest day in 40 years in the UK”.

“There is a clear message here: the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business than the UK.”

Rishi Sunak, a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister’s Office, said: “That kind of claim is not supported by facts”.

Microsoft plans to formally launch an appeal against the CMA’s ruling.

