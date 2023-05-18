5 takeaways from U.S. Attorney Rollins’ investigations





In a pair of reports released Wednesday, federal investigators detailed some 250 pages of deplorable accounts of ethical lapses and possible federal crimes allegedly committed by Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. She announced on Tuesday, before reports were published, that she planned to step down by Friday.

Below are five key takeaways from the federal investigations into Rollins.

1. Abuse of power

The U.S. Office of Special Advocates charged Rollins with extraordinary abuse of his authority by leaking Justice Department information to the press; allegedly attempted to sabotage Kevin Hayden’s campaign for Suffolk County District Attorney; and attend a political fundraiser to meet First Lady Jill Biden.

The special counsel is investigating violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity. Special Counsel Henry Kerner called Rollins’ alleged activities among the most flagrant transgressions of the law that SOC has ever investigated.

2. Most concerning

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General alleged that Rollins leaked sensitive information to news organizations regarding a potential DOJ investigation of Kevin Hayden. The report alleged that she may have done this to ensure her desired candidate, Ricardo Arroyo, beat Hayden in the primary.

Arroyo ultimately lost. But in the last two months of his campaign, he reportedly exchanged 380 text messages and encrypted messages with Rollins. In most cases, she encouraged it, with messages like: Outstanding work. Fantastic. Keep it up, and, No mercy. Finish it.

3. Celtics Tickets

The DOJ report alleged that Rollins solicited 30 free tickets for youth basketball teams at a Boston Safe Neighborhoods event in February 2022. She also allegedly accepted two tickets for herself and improperly coordinated the event by a subordinate staff member, despite being advised that she could not use office resources for the activity.

4. Meet the First Lady

The Office of Special Counsel report said Rollins violated the Hatch Act by attending the fundraiser to meet first lady Jill Biden and she did so even after she was specifically warned not to attend the event. or to show up at a partisan venue. Rollins allegedly misled investigators when they asked about the event, saying she did not attend.

5. Will Rollins face charges?

In interviews, some prosecutors have said Rollins’ alleged actions could warrant criminal charges, but investigative reports cite no specific repercussions.

In his letter to President Joe Biden, Special Counsel Henry Kerner said if Rollins resigns by Friday as she says, it would rule out the possibility of disciplinary action.

A footnote in the inspector general’s report says the bureau referred its allegations of misrepresentation against Rollins to the DOJ for it to decide whether to prosecute. On January 6, the DOJ informed the Inspector General that it was refusing to prosecute.

She could still face radiation.

