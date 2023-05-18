Germany and Britain say US must decide to deploy fighter jets in Ukraine DW 05/17/2023





German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday that the decision to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine “is up to the White House” after meeting with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The American-made F-16 is at the top of Kyiv’s wish list because of its destructive power, cost effectiveness and versatility. Ukrainian forces say it will be four to five times more effective than current Soviet-era jets.

The Minister of Defense said

Pistorius said the supply of planes should be led by the United States. “It’s up to the White House whether it can deliver the F-16 fighter jets.”

He explained that without the F-16 jets that Ukraine wants, Germany would not be able to contribute to the coalition because it would not be capable.

“We cannot play an active role in such an alliance, in such a coalition, because we do not have the training capacity, the capacity, the plane,” said Pistorius.

Britain said it was working with the Netherlands to create an international “jet coalition” to help Ukraine acquire F-16 fighter jets.

What changes will fighter jets bring to Ukraine?

However, Wallace pointed out that the UK also has no F-16s and stressed that it has no plans to send any from the Typhoon fleet touted as a viable option.

“It’s up to the White House to decide whether to release that technology,” Wallace said, but added that London would support any country that wants to supply Kiev in any way it can. “We don’t have F-16 pilots, but we can help with the pipeline,” he said.

What’s really important here is to let Russia know that we are not against philosophical principles in supplying Ukraine with the capabilities it needs, depending on what’s going on on the battlefield.”

Ukraine is also eager to buy Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets and is still discussing whether other jets can meet its requirements.

Washington has ruled out sending F-16s to Ukraine for the time being, and no Western-designed jets have yet been donated. Poland and Slovakia have provided 27 MiG-29s to supplement Ukraine’s current fleet.

What weapons are Germany and Britain offering?

Britain was the first country to offer new capabilities to Ukraine, often ahead of similar proposals from its allies.

Britain announced last week that it had sent to Ukraine Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, which have a much longer range than Western weapons previously sent. NATO members have previously been reluctant to supply weapons capable of striking deep into Russian lines.

Ukraine introduces Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Britain is one of Ukraine’s largest providers of military aid, providing aid worth £2.3 billion ($2.65 billion; $2.9 billion) last year and pledging a similar amount in 2023.

Germany was initially slow to provide military aid, with Prime Minister Olaf Scholz reluctant to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, fearing it would put Germany at risk of being embroiled in the conflict.

Berlin has since become one of the main arms suppliers to Ukraine, approving deliveries of its own modern battle tanks such as the Leopard 1 and 2.

It also contributed to the sophisticated anti-aircraft systems needed to ward off attacks from drones and missiles.

The most recent package, first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel, includes 30 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 20 Marder armored vehicles and more than 100 combat vehicles.

It also provides 18 self-propelled artillery pieces, 200 reconnaissance drones, 4 advanced IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, and other air defense equipment.

The latest aid package comes as Ukrainian military commanders say they have recaptured more territory from Russian forces near the eastern city of Bahmut. It also came ahead of speculation about a more extensive counter-offensive by Kyiv.

