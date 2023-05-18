8-year-old girl died in US Border Patrol custody amid Title 42 clearanceExBulletin





A Border Patrol agent speaks to people who were apprehended in Yuma, Arizona on May 11 at the U.S. border as Title 42 expired. The agency said Wednesday that an 8-year-old girl died after being detained. Mario Tama/Getty Images .

. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

An 8-year-old girl died while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Texas, the agency said Wednesday.

The child was being held with her family at the CBP station in Harlingen, Texas, when “she suffered a medical emergency,” the agency said. Emergency medical services transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Information about the girl’s name and nationality was not immediately available.

CBP said its internal affairs unit, the Office of Professional Responsibility, is investigating the incident, as is standard protocol after a death in custody.

Harlingen Station sits at the southern tip of Texas, a section of the border that has seen an increase in migrant crossings in recent weeks in anticipation of a return to old policies following the lifting of Title 42. The policy has allowed officials to quickly turn over migrants who have crossed the US-Mexico border in the past three years.

Since May 11, the authorities must detain or release people crossing the border. In anticipation of this policy change, CBP detained more than 28,000 migrants last week, well beyond official capacity.

For now, a federal judge in Florida has blocked the administration from releasing migrants to the United States without a court date. The decision sparked concern from immigration officials, who said detaining migrants longer could lead to dangerous conditions.

The death comes just a week after a 17-year-old boy from Honduras died while being held in Florida at a facility for unaccompanied minors run by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The agency did not release a cause of death.

The boy was the first migrant child to die in US custody during the Biden administration, according to a report by NPR member station WLRN. At least six migrant children have died in US custody during the Trump administration.

In April, CBP tracked 58,964 encounters with migrant families and 11,478 unaccompanied minors, according to data shared by the agency. CBP encounters with migrant families increased 28% between March and April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/18/1176824335/girl-dies-border-patrol-custody-migrant-title-42 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos