UK energy suppliers pay millions of dollars for failure to compensate and overcharge.





Three energy suppliers paid $8 million for failure to compensate after delays in final billing when customers switched, regulators Ofgem said. Compensation for delay or non-fulfillment of statutory compensation payments to energy customers.

The Energy Watchdog said on Wednesday more than 100,000 homes were affected after three suppliers missed or delayed scheduled compensation payments by failing to provide final bills within six weeks, as required when customers switch to another supplier.

Meanwhile, Offgem said on Thursday that Good Energy and Obo Energy also agreed to pay 4 million won to customers for overcharging during the energy crisis.

Mistakes by both suppliers meant that some people were being billed above the energy price cap or the maximum allowed under the government’s energy price guarantee scheme.

Ofgem said about 18,000 families were not getting the protection they deserved.

“It’s a reward, not a penalty,” Martin Lewis said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

Ofgem reported missing or unreasonably delayed payment of over 6.3 million GSOP (Performance Guaranteed Standards) compensation by three suppliers.

Some customers have waited more than a year to receive compensation, regulators said.

Amounts Ofgem owed to customers forcing energy suppliers to pay:

E.On Next paid out a total of $5.5 million to nearly 95,000 customers.

Octopus Energy has paid approximately 750,000 to 19,000 customers.

Approximately 350 Good Energy customers received a total of 18,000.

More than 6,900 customers were overcharged by Good Energy and Ovo was overcharged by nearly 11,000 customers. Affected households will receive a total of $2.7 million.

Suppliers paid additional compensation of 1.7 million won to customers or paid 1.3 million won to EIVRS (Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme) to support vulnerable consumers.

Good Energy will pay an additional $1.25 million to vulnerable customers in the UK under Ofgem’s Voluntary Relief Fund.

All three vendors have updated their billing processes and systems to ensure payments are now regulated.

Affected customers do not have to do anything to request a refund. The relevant vendor has now completed payment.

In May 2020, Ofgem introduced additional Guaranteed Standards of Performance (GSOP) to reduce final billing delays.

This is the first time that regulators have taken compliance action against GSOP compensation delays in relation to the final claims fulfillment criteria.

This rule forces vendors to reward customers when conversions are delayed, customers are converted incorrectly, or final invoices are generated too late.

Ofgem’s Director of Strategy, Neil Kenward, said: “Our rules mean that if an energy company procrastinates, its customers are automatically compensated. We are hesitant to hold energy companies accountable, as we did today. I wouldn’t.

Regulators are likely to return to more transitions as energy markets begin to recover, and this action should ensure that suppliers make the transition as easy and convenient as possible for their customers, and pay off excessive delays, compensations quickly.

How will the new rules help me?

As a rule, customers can automatically pay $30 if they don’t submit a final invoice within six weeks.

If compensation is not provided within the additional 10 working days, the additional deadline is 30.

Previously, there was no compensation for these delays. As of May 1, 2020, customers have already received over 700,000 units from suppliers.

Of these payments, 27% are for erroneous conversions and 73% are for delayed credit balance refunds.

