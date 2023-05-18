What would happen if the United States did not repay its debt





The US debt limit has been reached and the Treasury Department is looking for ways to save money. After running out of maneuvers, what once seemed unfathomable could become reality: the United States is failing.

What happens next?

The far-reaching effects are difficult to fully predict: from financial market shocks and bankruptcies to recession and potentially irreversible damage to nations’ longstanding role at the center of the global economy.

The likelihood of a default remains low, at least based on assurances from opposing lawmakers that a deal will be reached to raise or suspend the debt limit and the long odds involved in trading in some financial markets. But as the day draws near when the United States will start to run out of money to pay its bills, which could be as early as June 1, investors, executives and economists around the world are playing on what might happen. immediately before, during and after a contingency arises. plans and puzzles on largely untested rules and procedures.

We are navigating uncharted waters, said Andy Sparks, head of portfolio management research at MSCI, which creates indexes that track a wide range of financial assets, including the Treasury market.

At the limit of default, a horror scenario takes shape.

Some corners of the financial markets have already begun to shake, but those ripples pale in comparison to the tidal wave that builds as a default approaches. The $24 trillion US Treasury market is the government’s primary source of funding as well as the largest debt market in the world.

The Treasury market is the backbone of the financial system, integral to everything from mortgage rates to the dollar, the world’s most widely used currency. Sometimes treasury debt is even treated as the equivalent of cash due to the guarantee of government solvency.

Breaking confidence in such a deeply entrenched market would have effects that are difficult to quantify. Most agree, however, that a default would be catastrophic, said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager and interest rate strategist at Aegon Asset Management. It would be a horror scenario.

A missed payment triggers a trading frenzy as the markets begin to unravel.

The government pays its debts through member banks of a federal payment system called Fedwire. These payments then flow through the plumbing of the markets, eventually ending up in the accounts of creditors, including individual savers, pension funds, insurance companies and central banks.

If the Treasury Department wants to change the date on which it pays investors, it will need to notify Fedwire the day before a payment, so investors know the government was about to default the night before it happened. produce.

According to analysts at TD Securities, there is more than $1 trillion in Treasury debt maturing between May 31 and the end of June that could be refinanced to avoid a default. There are also $13.6 billion in interest payments due, spread over 11 dates; that means 11 different opportunities for the government to miss a payment over the next month.

Fedwire, the payment system, closes at 4:30 p.m. If a payment due is not made by this time, at the latest, the markets will begin to fall apart.

Stocks, corporate debt and the value of the dollar would likely fall. Volatility could be extreme, not just in the United States but around the world. In 2011, around the time lawmakers reached a last-minute deal to avoid breaching the debt limit, the S&P 500 fell 17% in just over two weeks. The reaction after a fault could be more severe.

Perhaps counter-intuitively, certain treasury bonds would be in high demand. Investors would likely get rid of any debt that would soon be due for payment. For example, some money market funds have already shifted their holdings from Treasuries that mature in June and are buying other Treasuries with payments due later in the future, still viewing them as a safe haven. in times of stress.

A cascade of rating downgrades is driving bondholders crazy.

Joydeep Mukherji, senior credit rating analyst for the United States at S&P Global Ratings, said a missed payment would cause the government to be considered in selective default, whereby it chose to forgo some payments but would have to continue to pay other debts. Fitch Ratings also said it would downgrade governments in the same way. These ratings are usually assigned to companies at risk and government borrowers.

Moodys, the other major ratings agency, said if the Treasury missed an interest payment, its credit rating would be downgraded one notch, just below its current maximum rating. A second missed interest payment would result in another downgrade.

A slew of government-related issuers would also likely suffer downgrades, noted Moodys, agencies that underpin the mortgage market to hospitals, government contractors, railroads, electric utilities and utility companies. defense that depend on public funds. It would also include foreign governments with guarantees on their own US debt, such as Israel.

Some fund managers are particularly sensitive to rating downgrades and may be forced to sell their Treasury holdings to meet rules on the minimum ratings of debt they are allowed to hold, driving down their prices.

I’m afraid that in addition to first-rate insanity, there’s also second-order insanity: for example, if you get two of the three major rating agencies downgrade something, then you have a bunch of financial institutions who cannot hold those securities, Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said at an event in Florida on Tuesday night.

The plumbing of financial systems freezes, making trading more expensive and more difficult.

It’s important to note that a default on a bill, note, or government bond does not trigger a default on all government debt, known as a cross default, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, an industry group. This means that a majority of public debt would remain current.

That should limit the effect in markets that rely on Treasury debt as collateral, like trillions of dollars in derivative contracts and short-term loans called repurchase agreements.

Nevertheless, any warranty affected by a defect should be replaced. CME Group, a major derivatives clearing house, said that although it has no plans to do so, it may ban the use of short-term treasury bills as collateral or apply haircuts on the value of certain assets used to secure transactions.

There is a risk that the pipes of the financial systems will simply become blocked, as investors rush to reposition their portfolios while the big banks that facilitate transactions withdraw from the market, making it more difficult to buy and sell. sale of almost all assets.

Amid this tumult in the days following a default, a few investors could take advantage of a major windfall. After a three-day grace period, some $12 billion worth of credit default swaps, a type of protection against bond default, could be triggered. The decision on payments is made by an industry committee that includes major banks and fund managers.

The global financial reputation of nations is permanently diminished.

As the panic subsides, confidence in the fundamental role of nations in the global economy may be permanently damaged.

Foreign investors and governments hold $7.6 trillion, or 31%, of all Treasury debt, making them essential to the favorable financing conditions that the US government has long enjoyed.

But after a default, the perceived risk of holding Treasury debt could increase, making it more expensive for the government to borrow for the foreseeable future. The central role of the dollar in world trade could also be compromised.

Higher public borrowing costs would also make it more expensive for businesses to issue bonds and take out loans, as well as raise interest rates for consumers who take out mortgages or use credit cards.

Economically, according to White House forecasts, even a brief default would result in the loss of half a million jobs and a somewhat superficial recession. A prolonged default would push those numbers to the devastating loss of eight million jobs and a severe recession, with the economy contracting by more than 6%.

These total unknowable but widely considered enormous potential costs are what many believe are motivating lawmakers to reach a debt limit deal. Every leader in the room understands the consequences if we don’t pay our bills, President Biden said in a speech Wednesday, as negotiations between Democrats and Republicans intensified. The nation has never defaulted on its debt, and it never will, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/18/business/default-debt-what-happens-next.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos