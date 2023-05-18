UK Sunak Announces $22 Billion Japanese Investment in UK Economy | business and economic news





The British leader touted Japanese companies’ investment as a massive vote of confidence in the British economy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced more than $22 billion of Japanese investment in the UK, including funding for offshore wind power and other clean energy projects, but has embraced carmakers’ concerns about Brexit trade rules.

Sunak arrived in Japan for the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Thursday and will meet with business leaders as Britain prepares to sign a transpacific trade agreement involving Japan and Australia.

He said the £17.7 billion ($22.1 billion) investment by Japanese companies was a huge vote of confidence in the British economy.

This includes around £10 billion ($12.4 billion) of planned funding for Japanese trading firm Marubeni’s offshore wind and hydrogen energy projects, Downing Street said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (center right) and his wife, Akshatha Murthy, disembark from a plane as they arrive in Tokyo on Thursday. [Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP]

Sunak said the deal paid off in becoming the first non-regional economy to join the comprehensive and progressive Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) post-Brexit.

But Britain’s exit from the EU remains a serious headache for businesses.

duty free

European carmaker Stellantis has warned that it could close some UK factories if the Sunaks government fails to adjust Brexit trade rules to facilitate the supply of batteries for electric vehicles.

Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and the German auto industry lobby group VDA have all reportedly joined the call for tariff-free access to be maintained despite the upcoming deadline under the EU-UK Brexit deal.

It’s an issue that has been raised as a concern by automakers not only in the UK but across Europe, Sunak told British media in Japan.

As a result, we are in dialogue with the EU on how to address these concerns more generally when it comes to car manufacturing, he said.

