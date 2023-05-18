Blistering 90F Scorcher Grilling Britain As Asia’s Severe Heat Wave Could Break Records





Days of near 90-degree Fahrenheit sunshine are just a few days away as experts warn that a record-breaking heat wave gripping Asia should set off the alarm bells for what might be Britain’s next move.

Temperatures soar over the next two weeks, hitting 25C (77F) by the end of May, and are expected to hit 30C (86F) or more soon.

The Met Office predicts nearly double the chance of a hotter-than-average summer with a possible heat wave.

Independent forecasters warn Britain could sizzle in another record-breaking summer if the ingredients come together.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale said: “We expect to see 25C by the end of the month and 30C by June.

It all depends on getting the right ingredients together at the right time, but then we could end up with sky-high temperatures.

This period falls in July and August, and is likely late summer as temperatures are very high.

Extremely hot weather requires several drivers to align, including high pressure, warm ocean temperatures and the effects of El Niño, which draws warmth from Africa and the continent.

Warmth rises from the south.

WX Chart

Caused by rising ocean temperatures in South America, El Niño is associated with a global meteorological phenomenon, including unusually high temperatures and heavy rainfall.

With experts eyeing its start, some meteorologists say it has already started and could affect this British summer.

Mr Dale, author of Weather Or Not?, said: “El Niño is an evolving phenomenon and may already be underway.

The likelihood of another very hot summer in the UK depends on several factors working together, one of which is the onset of El Niño over the coming months.

If we add the impact of climate change, which is the main culprit of last year’s heatwave and sea temperature rise, we will be able to see another hot year.

He said temperatures above 40C hitting Southeast Asia driven by similar weather drivers should serve as a warning that another heatwave in the UK is possible.

Parts of Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and China, have been hit with some of the hottest weather in the region this month.

Very hot weather this year has already started to affect parts of the world, including Southeast Asia and China, which should serve as a warning for the UK, he said.

I think the odds of another 40C this year are about the same right now, but otherwise, climatically speaking, nothing has changed since last year.

Other long-distance experts agree that temperatures can soar to as high as 30C just around the corner.

High pressure will be building this week as many countries expect to see mercury poking around 20C.

Thermometers will continue rising through early June, according to Exacta Weathers James Madden.

“The high pressure will affect the weather with temperatures likely reaching the mid-20C for most of the weekend and into early next week,” he said.

After the cooler weather, we expect to switch back to much warmer weather from early June, which could last longer than we’ve seen so far.

This can also result in some high-temperature surges that are well above average temperatures that can arrive several times throughout the month.

It is within this period that we will see temperatures breaking the 30C barrier for the first time this year.

The Met-Offices’ three-month forecast suggests that there will be a 35% chance of hotter than average weather through July, about 1.8 times higher than in previous years.

While this isn’t certain, the report says it increases the risk of heat waves.

In the meantime, Brits are gearing up for what could be the warmest weekend ever.

Temperatures are expected to rise across the country over the next few days, possibly hitting 21C for the first time this year.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said:

The jet stream is no longer heading south, but north of England.

Generally speaking, the high pressure will expand over the Azores as the jet stream heads towards northern England, and over the next 10 days we will see an anticyclonic expansion from the southwest.

Overall, it will be much quieter than the first two months of spring.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has already lowered the odds of this month being the hottest May on record.

“With record temperatures potentially coming, things will get even hotter if the latest odds pass,” spokesman Alex Afati said.

