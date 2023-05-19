Governor Jefferson’s Speech on the U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Considerations





Hello everybody. Thank you for inviting me to speak. It’s a pleasure to be here. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my outlook on the US economy, credit conditions and monetary policy.

Before I begin, let me remind you that the opinions I will express today are my own and are not necessarily those of my colleagues at the Federal Reserve.

Overall Economic Activity Despite heightened uncertainty, due to banking sector strains, geopolitical instability and the aftermath of the pandemic, I expect the economy to grow in the second quarter. The pace of growth, however, will be slower than what we saw in the first quarter, when real GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.1%. My expectations are based primarily on data that has shown weakening spending over the past several months, and other data that implies moderation in spending, including April’s significant decline in consumer sentiment, as measured by the initial estimate from the University of Michigan consumer surveys. Although my baseline forecast for the U.S. economy is not a recession, I expect spending and GDP growth to remain fairly slow over the remainder of 2023, due to still tight financial conditions, weak consumer sentiment and a drop in household savings that had built up after the start of the pandemic. In addition, I recognize that there are downside risks, including the possibility that the degree of bank lending restriction and uncertainty could weigh on economic activity more than I anticipated.

The Labor Market Although GDP growth has slowed, employment has continued to rise and the current labor market is one of the strongest American workers have seen in decades. The economy created 253,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate was 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. Job creation has been remarkably resilient to the tightening of financial conditions. Employers have added an average of 280,000 jobs per month this year. That’s down from the 350,000 per month created in the second half of 2022, but still robust. The tight labor market has pushed up wages and other workers’ compensation. Wage growth continued to outpace the pace consistent with 2% inflation and current trends in productivity growth. Wage gains are welcome as long as they are compatible with price stability. In the 12 months to March 2023, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for total hourly compensation of private sector workers rose 4.8%, down slightly from its peak of 5 .5% last June.

I expect the slowing economy to soon begin to reduce job growth as labor supply and demand become better balanced. The unemployment rate could gradually rise to levels still compatible with a growing economy. Data on vacancies and voluntary departures of workers indicate that the demand for labor has softened somewhat, which is also reflected in a slight decline in the growth of average hourly earnings, a 12-month rate of 5% in November to 4.4% in April. .

Inflation Now let me turn to the outlook for inflation. Although inflation has come down considerably since last summer, it remains too high and by some measures progress is slowing. After peaking at 7% year over year last June, personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation fell to 4.2% in March from 5.1% in February. This reflects substantial declines in energy prices and a sharp slowdown in food inflation. Cheaper energy and slower food price increases are good news for low- and middle-income households who spend a larger share of their income on these items.

But apart from energy and food, rising inflation remains a challenge. Excluding these prices, which tend to be more volatile than the prices of other goods and services, leaves what we call “core” inflation, and this measure is a useful guide to discerning longer-lasting movements. of inflation. Core PCE inflation was 4.6% in March, down from a peak of 5.4% in February 2022. While we don’t yet have a PCE inflation report for April, another measure of the Inflation, the central component of the consumer price index (CPI), showed little further improvement in April. Looking more closely at core inflation, I like to divide it into three parts: goods inflation; housing, which is classified as a service; and non-housing services. Core goods inflation fell sharply in the second half of 2022 as supply chain bottlenecks eased, but more recently has stabilized at around 2.6%. Housing services inflation, which includes rent and the equivalent for owner-occupied housing, is 8.2% year-over-year. Housing is a big part of inflation, and while rent increases on new leases have come down significantly over the past year, it will take some time for this easing of rents to be reflected in changes on 12 months. And, finally, inflation for non-housing services, the largest component of services, has been stubbornly high at around 4.5% and shows no sign of significant decline at this time.

Recent strains in the banking sector Overall, the US banking system is healthy and resilient, and I am confident that it can continue to play its important role as a provider of credit to households and businesses. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to expect that recent crisis events will lead some banks to further tighten their lending criteria. The evidence is that so far there has been only a modest gradual tightening of lending conditions, which had already tightened considerably in the year since the Federal Reserve began raising lending rates. interest rate. In a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve in April, loan officers said 46% of banks had tightened credit conditions in the previous three months for commercial and industrial loans to large businesses, compared to 44.8% who had tightened during the January survey. The April survey increase in the share of banks reporting a tightening was similar, if somewhat larger, for commercial and industrial loans to small businesses. At this point, it’s hard to say how much of this tightening was already underway, after continued increases in interest rates, and it’s also hard to say how much stress from mid-sized banks will ultimately reduce credit. over the coming year. In addition, the magnitude of the impact on household spending and business investment is highly uncertain, and this uncertainty complicates economic forecasts.

The Resilience of the Insurance Industry Given your meeting here today, I would be remiss if I did not say a word or two about the insurance industry before I conclude. The insurance sector has performed well despite the recent tensions. Although the profitability of P&C insurance companies in 2022 has been reduced by natural disasters and inflation, industry capital appears strong given a series of plausible stress events. For life insurers, the recent increase in interest rates has been a generally welcome development that has supported higher investment returns, but also poses risks, such as early withdrawals by some policyholders. Although the capitalization of the life insurance industry remains solid, the use of reinsurance deserves continued monitoring. That said, let me move on to monetary policy.

Monetary Policy Considerations So what factors will I consider in the coming weeks as I consider the appropriate monetary policy stance going forward? Over the next few weeks, we will be receiving a considerable amount of economic activity data for April and May, including the jobs report for May and a CPI inflation report for May. Monetary policy must be forward-looking. It should be conducted in such a way that longer-term inflation expectations are well anchored around our 2% inflation target. Monetary policy should also be data driven to allow continuous learning of the underlying structure of the economy as new data arrives. These principles of monetary policymaking are always valuable, especially when the level of uncertainty is high, as it is now.

I am guided by the dual mandate given to the Federal Reserve by the US Congress: price stability and maximum employment. On the one hand, inflation is too high and we have not yet made enough progress in bringing it down. On the other hand, GDP has slowed considerably this year, and while the effect has been muted on the labor market so far, demand has clearly started to feel the effects of 5 bps higher interest rates. percentage to what they were a little above a year ago. History shows that monetary policy works with long and variable lags, and a year is not a long enough period for demand to fully feel the effect of higher interest rates. Another factor weighing on my thinking is the uncertainty about the stricter lending standards I mentioned earlier. I intend to review all of these factors over the coming weeks as I consider the appropriate monetary policy stance going forward.

THANKS.

