The 10 best beaches in the United States in 2023 – NBC Boston





St. George’s Island State Park, just off the Florida Panhandle, has been named the nation’s best beach for 2023, according to annual rankings released Thursday by the world’s top “beachologist.”

Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, is a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University. Leatherman announced its list of America’s Top 10 Public Beaches just in time for Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer.

This marks the 33rd year it has ranked the best of America’s 650 public beaches.

Leatherman uses 50 criteria to rate beaches, including type of sand, wave action, whether or not lifeguards are present, presence of wildlife, level of development and crowding, and many other factors. Extra credit is given to beaches that prohibit smoking, primarily due to the need to avoid discarded butts. None were seen during a recent visit to St. George’s Island, he said.

Although St. George’s Island is frequently on the list, what made it their top pick this year is its natural beauty, lack of development, abundant activities such as fishing, swimming, kayaking, biking , camping and stunning views of the night sky for stargazers. , Leatherman said.

There are so many things that capture my imagination there, Leatherman said in an interview. It is an idyllic place.

The park covers approximately 2,000 acres on the eastern end of the island, which is connected by bridge to the mainland across Apalachicola Bay, famous for its oysters. The other sections of the island contain a small village, restaurants, rental houses and motels, but not much else.

And that’s how Leatherman likes it.

People can have the best of both worlds there, just miles and miles of unspoilt beaches, he said.

A second Florida Gulf Coast beach, Caladesi Island State Park near Clearwater and Dunedin, ranks fourth on the list this year. It’s accessible mostly by ferry and private boat, or one person can walk a fairly good distance from Clearwater Beach depending on the tides. Despite its name, Caladesi is no longer an actual island because a cove has been closed, Leatherman said.

The white beach is made up of crystal-clear quartz sand, which is soft and fluffy at the water’s edge, inviting bathing in the sparkling clear waters, he said.

Caladesi offers nature trails on the boardwalk and kayaking through the mangroves which are home to many species of fish, birds and other animals.

Hawaii placed three beaches on the list, more than any other state.

Here is Dr. Beach’s full top 10 of 2023:

1. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle Dr. Beach The beach at St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle. While St. George Island was hit hard in 2018 by Hurricane Michael, the area has recovered significantly, especially the sugar-soft sandy beach. 2. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii AP Photo/Sam Eifling, File FILE – This May 21, 2014, file photo shows Duke Kahanamoku Beach in the tourist district of Honolulu in Waikiki, Hawaii. 3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, NY Kathy Willens/AP, File FILE – This May 13, 2010, file photo shows Coopers Beach in Southampton, NY 4. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Fla. AP Photo/Craig Litten , file FILE – This May 21, 2008 file photo shows the main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin, Florida. 5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina Dr. Beach File – Lighthouse Beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. 6. Coronado Beach, San Diego Dr. Beach Coronado Beach is the toast of Southern California; it is a real oasis by the sea that stretches over hundreds of meters wide. 7. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images FILE – Wailea Beach. Maui. Hawaii. 8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC Dr. Beach South of Charleston, Beachwalker Park is the public beach on the south end of Kiawah Island. 9. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Francis Joseph Dean/Deanpictures via Getty Images FILE – Vacationers swim and sunbathe on Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii. 10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts Dr. Beaches Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is located where a sand spit extends south from the glacial cliffs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcboston.com/news/national-international/dr-beach-names-the-top-10-beaches-in-the-us-for-2023/3048322/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos