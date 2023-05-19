UK announces new sanctions on Russia as Rishi Sunak arrives at G7 talks | Rishi Sunak





Britain has announced new sanctions against Russia as Rishi Sunak arrives at the G7 summit in Japan with a self-proclaimed mission to urge India to show greater support for Ukraine.

Flying to Hiroshima for a three-day gathering of world leaders, Sunak, who became the first British Prime Minister to visit the city destroyed by the US atomic bomb in 1945, visited Russian diamonds and Russian copper, nickel and aluminum, along with other G7 members. expected to follow.

Seeking to bolster his credentials on the world stage after weeks of domestic politics scars, Sunak launched sanctions against another 86 individuals and companies linked to Vladimir Putin, bringing Britain’s total sanctions list to over 1,500. increased.

Those newly sanctioned are said to be from the Russian president’s military-industrial complex and work in key economic sectors such as energy, metals and shipping.

Sunak’s key mission is to put pressure on leaders, especially Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have maintained a more neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before landing in Hiroshima with his wife, Akshata Murty, who attended the official No. 10 tour for the first time, Sunak told leaders of non-G7 countries, including Modi and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, that he wanted to emphasize the extent of Russia’s war crimes. Brazilian president.

One thing we still need to do is talk to countries like India and Brazil. That would be in the second part of the summit, which is a good thing, Sunak said.

One of my three things is to talk to countries around the world and make them realize what is happening, the war crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine and why everyone should support a peaceful resolution of the conflict. .

What is it [Ukraines] That is what President Zelensky wants, and that is what we want, and that is to pressure Russia to withdraw its troops so that we can get that result. That is the consistent message I will give to nations around the world.

Sunak and Modi are scheduled to meet, but it has not yet been confirmed if it will be an official bilateral meeting.

Given that the UK imposed punitive 35% tariffs on Russian diamonds and metals last year, drastically curtailing trade, an outright ban could prove largely symbolic unless it is done with the rest of the world.

The EU previously suspended a diamond ban on Antwerp, Belgium because of the importance of the diamond sector. Instead, it is expected to call for better tracking technology for Russian diamonds, a commodity that earned Russia $4.5 billion ($3.9 billion) in 2021.

Imports of iron, steel, gas, oil and coal from Russia to England are already banned.

In addition to discussing Ukraine, the assembled world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will hold talks on Indo-Pacific security in light of China’s threat to Taiwan and nuclear disarmament, a key theme for Fumio Kishida. Japanese prime minister hosting summit in first city targeted by atomic bomb.

Leaders will visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Saturday. It details the destruction on August 6, 1945, with 140,000 dead by the end of that year.

In comments published before the summit, Sunak explicitly linked Hiroshima’s past with Russia’s actions in Ukraine. “For world peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion do not reap rewards,” he said.

As today’s sanctions announcement demonstrates, the G7 remains united in the face of the Russian threat and maintains our unwavering support for Ukraine. We gather today in Hiroshima, a city that shows both the horrors of war and the dividends of peace.

The summit following Sunak’s speech at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavík is an opportunity for the prime minister to look beyond domestic issues after the Conservatives’ disastrous results in local elections this month. 1,000 Loss Prediction Poll.

But he also faced criticism while en route to the G7, saying he was out of touch after telling reporters on a flight bound for Japan that people’s household incomes were significantly higher than expected and there were many signs that things were going right. economy and direction.

Sunak met Kishida for dinner Thursday night after signing a defense pact in which they agreed to consult each other on major military decisions. The summit will discuss China’s threat to Taiwan amid growing Beijing belligerence following the invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister also held a business reception for British and Japanese companies, with Sunak claiming an investment of around $18 billion had been promised.

