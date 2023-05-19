Reviews | US should prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine





Elbridge A. Colby served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development from 2017 to 2018, and is the author of The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict. Alexander Velez-Green served as national security adviser to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo).

Many argue that the United States does not need to choose between helping Ukraine and deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. It is a comforting but dangerous illusion. The sad truth: it does.

The main question is how to proceed. The answer is by focusing US resources on defending Taiwan against China, by far America’s biggest rival, while relying primarily on European allies to defend against a weakened Russia.

The Pentagon regularly says that preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan is its top priority. And rightly so. If Taiwan falls under a Chinese assault, both the US military position in the region and the confidence of Asian states in Washington’s ability and resolve to confront Beijing will be severely weakened. The result would be a major step towards Chinese hegemony in the world’s largest and most important market. If China can establish such dominance, it can supplant the United States as the world’s leading economy and use this leverage to diminish our prosperity and interfere in our national life with disastrous consequences for the daily lives of Americans.

But the ability of the United States to prevent China from conquering Taiwan has been severely eroded in recent years. The Chinese navy already eclipses ours; its air and space forces are improving rapidly; and its missile forces threaten to prevent the US military from intervening effectively to defend Taiwan. Even the normally confident commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command recently testified that trends in the Pacific are heading in the wrong direction. As a result, the question of whether the United States can defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is now very serious.

Restoring deterrence is still possible if we get Taiwanese and American forces in Asia what they need as soon as possible. But we cannot expect to do that while providing so much aid to Ukraine. The fact is that Ukraine and Taiwan need many of the same weapons, the United States has only limited quantities of these weapons in its available stocks, and our defense industry will not be able to produce enough of these critical capacities for years. These compromises will only get worse as China’s historic military buildup continues and the war in Ukraine continues.

So how do you ensure that Taiwan can be defended while securing important but secondary US interests in Europe?

First, the United States must expedite the delivery of critical weapons to Taiwan, including strike capabilities such as HIMARS, ATACMS, GMLRS, and drones, as well as defensive systems such as NASAMS, Patriots, Harpoons, Stingers, and Javelins. . Americans have become familiar with the names of many of these military systems because the United States has sent many of them to Ukraine. But Taiwan also desperately needs them, including weapons for its ground forces that would face an amphibious invasion.

To do this, the Biden administration should use the Presidential Withdrawal Authority to quickly send weapons to Taiwan from U.S. stockpiles, as the administration has announced it will do. But it must favor Taiwan over Ukraine for all the weapons both need.

Unfortunately, US stocks are depleted as a result of aid to Ukraine, so Taiwan will be forced to rely more on the slower overseas military sales process. To help it do so as quickly as possible, the administration should place Taiwan at the top of foreign military sales, ahead of Ukraine but also ahead of its partners in the Middle East and beyond.

At the same time, Washington should step up its security assistance to Taiwan. Such assistance can facilitate both withdrawals and new sales. But it doesn’t have to be a blank check. Instead, US aid to Taiwan should be strictly conditional on Taiwan increasing its defense spending and adopting an asymmetric defense strategy.

Second, the administration and Congress must urgently expand US defense production by reinvigorating our anemic defense industrial base, and quickly. In doing so, it is imperative to focus on increasing stocks for the Pacific before Europe or elsewhere. When compromises arise due to limited funds, suppliers, manpower, components, or other constraints, the defense of Taiwan must take precedence.

Finally, for all its rhetoric about deterring China, the administration has made defending Ukraine its clear priority with regular high-level engagement, congressional briefings and requests for funds. By contrast, the administration left the US Indo-Pacific Command with nearly $3.5 billion in unfunded priorities this year. The administration must treat the defense of Taiwan with far greater urgency, including ensuring that U.S. forces in Asia receive critical intelligence assets and that U.S. political capital is laser-focused on bolstering our defensive perimeter in Asia.

None of this means that we should abandon Europe. Instead, our allies must take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe, relying primarily on the United States for its extensive nuclear deterrence and selecting conventional capabilities that do not impair our ability to deter China. Our European allies must also take the initiative to help Ukraine.

This redistribution of labor within NATO is not just a matter of fairness. It is also imperative that Europe is able to deter and defend against Russia while the United States focuses on the much larger challenge of China. The Russian threat is not going away. We and Europe must prepare accordingly.

Prioritization is never easy, but it is long overdue. The administration and Congress have rightly portrayed China as the pre-eminent threat to the United States, but they have failed to act with the attention, scale, and urgency necessary to address it. The window for dealing with the Chinese threat in Taiwan, with all that that implies for the concrete interests of the Americans, is rapidly closing. Failure to do so could lead to the biggest conflict since World War II.

