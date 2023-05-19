US senator introduces bill to create federal agency to regulate AI





Washington CNN—

Days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress and proposed creating a new federal agency to regulate artificial intelligence, a US senator introduced a bill to do just that.

On Thursday, Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet unveiled an updated version of legislation he introduced last year that would establish a federal digital platform commission.

The updated bill, which was reviewed by CNN, makes numerous changes to more explicitly cover AI products, including changing the definition of a digital platform to include companies that primarily offer content generated by algorithmic processes.

There’s no reason the biggest tech companies on the planet should be less regulated than smaller companies in Colorado, especially since we’re seeing technology corrode our democracy and harm the mental health of our children with virtually no no oversight, Bennet said in a statement. Technology is moving faster than Congress could ever hope to keep up. We need an expert federal agency that can stand up for the American people and ensure that AI tools and digital platforms work in the public interest.

The revised bill expands the definition of an algorithmic process, clarifying that the proposed commission would have jurisdiction over the use of personal data to generate content or make a decision two key applications associated with generative AI, the technology behind popular tools such as OpenAIs viral chatbot, ChatGPT.

And for the most important platform companies that the bill calls systemically important, the bill would create requirements for algorithmic audits and public risk assessments of the harm their tools could cause.

The bill retains existing language requiring the commission to ensure that the platform’s algorithms are fair, transparent and secure. And under the bill, the commission would continue to have broad oversight powers over social media sites, search engines and other online platforms.

But the focus on AI highlights how quickly Congress is gearing up for policymaking on cutting-edge technology it struggles to understand. The debate over whether the US government should create a separate federal agency to police AI tools could become an important focus of those efforts after Altmans’ testimony this week.

Altman suggested during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that such an agency could restrict how AI is developed through licensing or accreditation for AI companies. Some lawmakers seemed receptive to the idea, with Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy even asking Altman if he would be willing to serve as president.

I love my current job, Altman objected, to laughter from the audience.

Thursday’s bill does not explicitly provide for such a licensing program, although it does direct the potential commission to design appropriate rules to oversee the industry, according to a Bennet aide. Bennets’ office did not consult OpenAI on either the original bill or Thursday’s revised version.

But even as some lawmakers embraced the concept of a specialized regulator for internet companies who could clash with existing cops on the ground in agencies such as the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, others warned of the potential risks of creating a whole new bureaucracy.

Gary Marcus, a New York University professor and self-proclaimed critic of the AI ​​hype, told lawmakers at Tuesday’s hearing that a separate agency could face regulatory capture, a term that describes when industries gain a dominant influence over government agencies created to hold them accountable.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a former state attorney general who has prosecuted consumer protection cases, said no agency can be effective without proper support.

I’ve been doing this stuff for a while, Blumenthal said. You can create 10 new agencies, but if you don’t give them the resources and I’m not just talking about dollars, I’m talking about scientific expertise [industry] circle around them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/tech/bennet-digital-regulator-bill-ai-provisions/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos