F-16 jets: US signals to allies that it will not block its export of F-16 jets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the United States would allow it to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, sources familiar with the talks said, as the White House comes under pressure from members of Congress and allies to help. Ukraine buys the planes as Russian air attacks escalate.

Administration officials aren’t aware of any official requests from allies to export F-16s, however, and State Department officials who would normally do the paperwork to approve such third-party transfers weren’t asked to get down to business, officials said.

A handful of European countries have a supply of US-made F-16s, including the Netherlands, which has signaled a willingness to export some of them to Ukraine. But the United States would have to approve this transfer to a third party because of the jet-sensitive American technology.

While the United States remains reluctant to send one of its own F-16s to Kiev, US officials have told CNN the administration is ready to approve exporting the jets to Ukraine if it is. what the allies decide to do with their supplies.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby declined to comment specifically on the possibility of the United States sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but said in general terms that the United States was forward-looking in terms of future capabilities and needs. F-16s are not on the G7 agenda, he said, although the plane could certainly appear on the sidelines of the summit.

US lawmakers and members of Congress have joined the F-16 lobbying campaign, urging the administration to supply the jets so Ukraine can establish control of its skies.

As a bipartisan group of lawmakers, we view the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as essential to providing Kyiv with the air support capability needed to fully defend their nation against an unprovoked, unlawful and brutal invasion. from Russia, and to make the territory gains necessary to reclaim their country, a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by CNN on Wednesday.

The issue is expected to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, officials said.

Another open question is where Ukrainian pilots would train on these F-16s. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this week that the UK and the Netherlands were seeking to form an international coalition not only to supply the jets to Ukraine, but also to train Ukrainian pilots on 4th generation fighters, which are more advanced than the Ukrainian fighter fleet.

In March, the United States hosted two Ukrainian pilots at a military base in Tucson, Arizona, to assess their skills using flight simulators and to assess how much time they would need to learn to fly various military aircraft. Americans, including F-16s. But the United States has no plans at this time to expand such training, a defense official told CNN, although Congress has earmarked funds in the 2023 budget for such training.

American allies equipped with F-16s could organize training for Ukrainian fighter pilots, or the aircraft manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, could conduct training as a private contractor. But the defense official said such an arrangement would likely require some level of U.S. participation, even if it doesn’t require formal U.S. approval, like the transfer of U.S. arms to the foreign.

Senior Ukrainian officials have stepped up their public lobbying campaign for the US-made F-16s in recent months, saying they urgently need them to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russia launched an unprecedented series of missile attacks on Kiev on Thursday morning, a Ukrainian official said, just days after Russia launched a barrage of six hypersonic missiles near the capital aimed at destroying defense systems Ukrainian airline Patriot.

A series of airstrikes on Kyiv, unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety, continues, said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration.

Without the jets, Ukraine must improvise, officials say. Defense officials and members of Congress told CNN that Ukrainian troops have used the US Patriot air defense system in recent weeks to shoot down at least one distant Russian fighter jet. Russian jets remained largely behind Russian defensive lines, making them difficult for Ukraine to target with shorter-range systems like NASAMs.

Russian planes targeted by the Patriot were bombing to fire missiles at Ukrainian targets, US officials said, something Russia has been doing throughout the past year to maximize civilian casualties.

Officials said the Ukrainians were responsible for making their own firing decisions once the West provided the Patriot systems, noting that it was up to the Ukrainians to decide when and how to engage the Patriots to protect their people.

Sophisticated fighter jets would make it easier for Ukraine to target Russian planes, some members of Congress say, without having to spend expensive Patriot ammunition designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

However, some US officials are skeptical of this argument and note that Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot down the F-16s. Ukraine has not conducted many air missions with the fighter jets it already has for that very reason, officials said.

Still, it is believed in Kyiv that with enough public pressure, the Ukrainians can eventually secure weapons systems that were once seen as a red line by the West. HIMARS, Main Battle Tanks and the Patriot Battery were all once considered off limits, all are now in the country or heading there soon.

Although the UK does not have F-16s, the UK government appears to have flip-flopped on the issue in recent months. In January, a UK government spokesperson told reporters the UK believed the jets were extremely sophisticated and took months to learn how to fly. Given this, we believe it is impractical to send these planes to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv and London were actively moving forward on a plan to acquire them.

We need F-16, Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine. And I am grateful to our allies for their decision to work in this direction, in particular by training our pilots.

