20 bids accepted in UK’s first CCS licensing round





As part of the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round, 12 companies have secured a total of 20 licenses, spurring the development of several CCS clusters.

Thirteen locations off the coasts of Aberdeen, Teesside, Liverpool and Lincolnshire in the Southern North Sea, Central North Sea, North Sea and East Irish Sea were served as part of the process, which began last summer.

The license score, overseen by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), covers an offshore area of ​​over 4,600 square miles, slightly larger than Yorkshire.

The NSTA said the names of successful applicants will not be officially released until they have accepted the process, which is expected to take days or weeks.

Several companies have announced open tenders, including EnQuest, Neptune Energy and Eni, but success has yet to be confirmed.

However, the size of the bids suggests that most bids were accepted after a process involving 19 companies and a total of 26 on-site applications.

They will join six licenses already deployed to CCS cluster projects across the watershed.

20 carbon storage licenses provided by NSTA are approved by NSTA.

The site is expected to provide sufficient storage capacity for around 10% of the UK’s annual emissions and contribute significantly to the UK’s goal of sequestering 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

This round will be the first of many as up to 100 CO2 bins may be needed to meet the UK’s net zero target.

The license covers a range of geological storage types, taking into account attributes such as geology, proximity to existing infrastructure found at Bacton on the Norfolk coast, and links to industrial clusters that anticipate carbon storage to help meet decarbonization. Selected according to process. target.

This follows the UK government’s commitment to invest $20 billion in CCS clusters over the next 10 years.

british crown jewels

NSTA Chief Executive Stuart Payne described the announcement as an exciting and important day.

The decarbonization target cannot be achieved without national carbon storage. This is a real net zero delivery.

Through contracts with applicants, we will commit to work plans such as seismic surveys and well drilling that we are working with industry to move at real speed.

UK offshore waters remain key to the energy mix providing energy security, emissions reduction and carbon storage.

We look forward to working with these licensees to make these projects a reality as soon as possible and unlock more carbon storage rounds in the near future. We thank our team and the industry for a great job, but this is just the beginning.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Martin Callanan said: Thanks to the government’s unprecedented $20 billion investment in early-stage carbon capture and storage development, we can leverage geologic gold mines below the coast to store and grow CO2. It is in the best location. our economy by becoming a world leader in this developing industry.

Together with the new powers granted to the NSTA within the groundbreaking energy legislation, this new license will develop the most comprehensive picture of the UK’s carbon capture and storage potential, enhancing energy security and reducing emissions while creating thousands of skilled UK jobs. will do

don’t stop now

The news was also welcomed by David Whitehouse, Head of Trade Organization Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry has the necessary expertise to make carbon storage a success, and these licenses will showcase the UK’s heritage of energy production technologies to the world.

If we do this right, it will help decarbonize heavy industry, power generation and manufacturing globally, as well as create growth and export opportunities for industrial communities across the UK.

But we shouldn’t stop there, as we need more than 100 sites and the track 1 and 2 clusters must accelerate to reach net zero.

We look forward to continued Government support for CCUS as the UK secures a leadership position in this exciting new field.

What is a CCS License Round?

Just like when exploring oil and gas or building a new wind farm, companies must obtain permits from various regulatory agencies to operate facilities that will sequester carbon.

NSTA, the agency responsible for marine CO2 storage in the UK, approves and issues carbon dioxide storage and assessment licenses, storage permits, and maintains a carbon storage public register.

In the first of its kind, NSTA last year delivered 13 sites consisting of sites with a mix of saline aquifers and depleted oil and gas field opportunities.

Nineteen companies have reportedly expressed interest in the proposed field, with a total of 26 submitting bids before the September deadline.

There could be additional rounds potentially requiring up to 100 CO2 reservoirs to meet the net-zero target by 2050.

In addition to obtaining a license from the NSTA, successful applicants must obtain a lease from Crown Estate or Crown Estate Scotland, depending on location, before proceeding with the project.

Different licenses are expected to progress at different rates due to their size and scale, but the first injection of CO2 could occur as early as 4-6 years after being allocated.

OEUK graphic showing carbon capture and storage processes. What is CCS?

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) refers to a variety of processes that capture carbon dioxide, commonly emitted from industrial processes.

These include many carbon-intensive activities such as steel and cement production, hydrogen generation through steam reforming, and burning biomass or fossil fuels in power plants.

This CO2 can in this case be transported and stored in depleted natural rock or underground locations within depleted oil and gas depots.

CO2 is typically stored at depths of 800 meters or more and is no longer a gas but behaves as a supercritical fluid.

According to the NSTA, the same formations well-known in the UK through decades of oil and gas production, such as the Triassic Bunter Formation and Tertiary Forties Sandstones, are likely ideal for CO2 storage.

Estimates suggest that the UK North Sea can store up to 78 billion tonnes of CO2, which can meet domestic demand for hundreds of years and potentially support other countries.

