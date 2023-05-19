How the US and South Africa ended up in a dispute over alleged Russian arms trafficking





WASHINGTON, DC – September 16, 2022: US President Joe Biden meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) in the Oval Office of the White House.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Relations between the United States and South Africa soured last week when US Ambassador Reuben Brigety openly accused Pretoria of smuggling weapons for Russia via a mysterious merchant ship.

Brigety was summoned to a meeting with senior South African officials on Friday to respond to his comments, which related to the ‘Lady R’, a US-sanctioned Russian merchant vessel which loaded from the Russian port of Novorossiysk before sailing. docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base, around 22 miles outside of Cape Town, for three days in December.

After meeting South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, Brigety tweeted her gratitude for the opportunity to “correct any false impression left by [his] public remarks.”

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) published a rather different interpretation of the conversation in its reading.

Spokesman Clayson Monyela said DIRCO had expressed “displeasure with [Brigety’s] conduct,” and said Brigety “admitted to crossing the line and apologized unreservedly.”

Monyela also claimed that “the National Conventional Arms Control Committee [NCACC] did not approve any arms sales to Russia related to the period and incident in question [and] any claim that “South Africa (the government) sold arms or is arming Russia” is factually incorrect.”

The sudden spike in tensions sparked a flurry of diplomatic activity that followed, with Pandor speaking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Monday in response to the allegations, saying that “since we have no concrete evidence to support these allegations, we are setting up an independent investigation led by a retired judge to establish facts”.

The Lady R

The Lady R, a Russian-flagged roll-on/roll-off freighter sanctioned by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, docked at South Africa’s largest naval base under cover of darkness on December 6 before heading back to sea early on December 9, sparking speculation among locals, local media and opposition political parties.

The ship’s automatic identification system was reportedly offline and photographers captured footage of cargo being transferred between the Lady R and several container trucks, according to multiple South African media. Military experts have noted the strangeness of a civilian ship docked at a naval base, especially when the commercial port of Table Bay was available nearby.

At the time, Defense Minister Thandi Modise acknowledged that the ship had docked at Simon’s Town, but told reporters the cargo unloaded was “an old order in progress for ammunition used by special forces”. She promised additional information and clarification, which never came.

The Lady R is owned by Russian OFAC-sanctioned company Transmorflot, which did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

At last week’s press conference, Ambassador Brigety said the United States was “convinced that weapons had been loaded on this vessel” and that he “would bet [his] life on the accuracy of this statement.”

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – Jan Feb 23, 2023: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) meets South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor (right) during his official visit to Pretoria

Ihsan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Louw Nel, a Cape Town-based senior policy analyst with Oxford Economics Africa, suggested it was fair for Pretoria to seek evidence from the United States to back up its claims, but noted that “the absence of explicit denials from the from senior administration officials only fuels the impression that South Africa has something to hide.”

Although he acknowledged that the United States has a “long history of intelligence weaponry”, the circumstances surrounding the docking of the Lady R in South Africa “are undeniably suspect, and repeated requests (both national and foreign) for the country to explain itself have been stupidly ignored.

“South Africa has been marked with a black mark, and it is now up to the country to show that its image has been falsely tarnished,” Nel said.

“Proving his innocence will not be a simple exercise, and his immediate response did not inspire confidence.”

South Africa’s “non-aligned” position

Ambassador Brigety suggested at the controversial press conference that the Lady R mystery made South Africa’s policy of non-alignment regarding the war in Ukraine “inexplicable”.

In his statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa also insisted that South Africa “has not been and will not be dragged into a competition between world powers”, implying that the country was targeted by accusations because of its neutrality in the war in Ukraine. .

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have a position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” he added. “In line with our position on conflicts in other parts of the world, South Africa’s view is that the international community must work together to achieve an urgent cessation of hostilities and to prevent further loss of life. human rights and the displacement of civilians in Ukraine.”

Ramaphosa reiterated calls for the international community to ‘support meaningful dialogue towards lasting peace’ and said South Africa’s position seeks to create conditions that allow ‘the achievement of a lasting resolution to the conflict’ .

“We do not accept that our non-aligned position favors Russia over other countries. We also do not accept that it jeopardizes our relations with other countries,” he added. .

Pretoria’s diplomatic efforts over the past week have extended beyond Washington, as Ramaphosa also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he announced that the two leaders had expressed their openness to meeting a mission of African heads of state to discuss potential paths to peace.

Relations between South Africa and Russia have been in the spotlight since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Earlier this year, the government hosted a diplomatic visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and conducted a controversial joint military exercise alongside Russia and China, which coincided with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

RICHARDS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 22, 2023: The Russian military frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov’ docked at the port of Richards Bay on February 22, 2023. South Africa has drawn criticism from the United States and Europe for having organized 10 days of joint naval exercises with Russia and China.

GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has close ties to Moscow, which date back to the Soviet Union’s support for the anti-apartheid movement. This story was flagged by South African Foreign Minister Pandor during Lavrov’s visit, during which she hailed the deepening of relations between the two countries as part of a “re-imagined world order”.

Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the new allegations raise new questions about South Africa’s non-aligned status, particularly alongside an ANC ruling in March that said that “the United States provoked war with Russia over Ukraine”, as well as the country’s abstention in UN votes condemning Russian aggression.

South Africa is also due to host the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Johannesburg in August, to which Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited. He may have to join virtually, in light of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for the forced deportation of children to occupied areas of Ukraine.

That in itself caused turmoil in Pretoria, as Ramaphosa’s government briefly threatened to withdraw from the ICC before backtracking on the president’s remarks.

“It is unclear how things will unfold over the coming weeks and months, but these latest developments threaten to further strain South Africa’s relationship with the United States and its Western allies,” he said. Tuvey.

Economic risk

A further deterioration in South Africa’s relations with the United States risks representing more than $15 billion in American exports, according to 2021 figures from the United States Department of Commerce, as well as the involvement of South African companies in the ‘African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Legislation was introduced in the US Congress earlier this year requiring a review of bilateral relations with Pretoria in light of its apparent attraction to Moscow. South Africa’s duty-free access to US markets for certain products under the landmark AGOA is under the microscope, ahead of the deal’s renewal in 2025.

It was this risk that led to a fall in the rand to an all-time low of 19.51 rand per dollar and posted a record closing low of 19.33 as well as a surge in South African bond yields. following Brigety’s comments last week. Business leaders have begun to see exclusion from AGOA as a real possibility, according to industry body Business Leadership South Africa.

“One of the conditions for a country to qualify under AGOA is that it does not pose a threat to the national security interests of the United States. leave out of this requirement,” BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said in a statement on Monday. .

“It probably wouldn’t end there, we also have a free trade agreement with the European Union which could be at risk and trade relations would also be affected with the United Kingdom.”

The BLSA said the Simon’s Town episode has “needed an explanation since it took place” and that it is “imperative that the government fixes this mess”, calling on the Ramaphosa administration to “take a clear position on the arms trade with Russia” and to make a “concerted effort to restore positive relations with the United States”

