UK government won’t buy Virgin Orbit.





WASHINGTON The UK government, which helped buy OneWeb out of bankruptcy three years ago, has no plans to do the same for launch company Virgin Orbit, the government minister said on May 17.

George Freeman, the UK government’s secretary for science, innovation and technology, told a parliamentary committee that the government was keenly interested in Virgin Orbit, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US on April 4, but has no plans to acquire it. that company.

Asked if the government would seek to keep the company from breaking up as part of a Chapter 11 restructuring process, he said we were not thinking of making a large acquisition and acquiring and developing Britain’s sovereign launch capability.

Virgin Orbit made its first orbital launch from British soil in January, flying from Spaceport, Cornwall, England. However, problems with the top engine of the company’s LauncherOne rocket prevented it from reaching orbit.

The company’s license from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority remains in effect, but it’s unclear if the company will remain in place if it is acquired as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Freeman was questioned about it at the hearing and repeatedly deferred to the Department of Transportation, saying the government was not pursuing a deal with Virgin Orbit.

As space industry minister, he said he was ready to support certain proposals that would not involve or consider a major British investment in acquiring a platform that would appear financially and commercially sustainable but not functioning. Cornwall’s Virgin Orbit launch failed, but the company had recorded four consecutive successful launches prior to that fiasco.

Virgin Orbit is nearing the end of its bankruptcy proceedings, with a final bid by May 19th. If the company receives one or more qualifying bids, it will hold an auction on May 22 and hear the winning bids in federal bankruptcy court on May 24. .

In a court filing on May 16, Virgin Orbit announced an agreement with Stratolaunch to bid for a stalking horse. Stratolaunch will purchase Virgin Orbits Boeing 747 aircraft and related equipment for $17 million. This contract effectively sets a minimum price for an auction, but allows others to bid higher for the aircraft, other property, or the company as a whole.

In the filing, Virgin Orbit said Ducera Partners LLC, the company it holds, contacted 204 potential bidders to help sell the property. Virgin Orbit previously said it had received more than 30 indications of interest, including those interested in keeping Virgin Orbit operational. Virgin Orbit held several rounds of negotiations with Stratolaunch to secure a contract to bid for the stalking horse.

Stratolaunch has not publicly commented on its bid for Virgin Orbits aircraft. Stratolaunch has a larger custom aircraft called the Roc originally created for use as an aerial launch platform. The company plans to use the Roc as a platform to launch a hypersonic test vehicle currently in development, and conducted an unpowered drop test off the coast of California on May 13, called the Talon TA-0.

Virgin Orbit executives have previously discussed using the LauncherOne system for applications other than satellite launches, including hypersonic operations or missile defense test targets.

Threading the needle into the IRIS

Three years ago, the British government decided to help bring the space company out of bankruptcy when it partnered with Indian telecommunications firm Bharti Global to acquire OneWeb for $1 billion. The broadband constellation provider applied for Chapter 11 in March 2020.

French satellite operator Eutelsat is currently working to close a deal to acquire OneWeb for $3.4 billion. Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke said in an earnings call on May 11 that the acquisition is expected to close this summer.

After the takeover, the UK government will have preferred voting rights in OneWeb, a so-called golden share. This can complicate any role the system can play in the European Union infrastructure for the Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS) constellation. Eutelsat is part of a consortium bid for the system, but the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The future direction of OneWeb is clearly a matter for OneWeb. Freeman said at the hearing that it was a business subject to commercial freedom, but added that he was glad the government had a golden stake in the company.

“We view our stake in OneWeb as a key vehicle in our commercial space strategy, and discussions with the European Space Agency and the European Union are ongoing,” he said. We believe there will be a very important win-win here if OneWeb decides that through the acquisition of Eutelsat they want and can be part of the IRIS system.

“We certainly would like to be able to secure a significant portion of our manufacturing in the UK through our golden stake and potentially launch in the UK,” he said. In his earnings call, Berneke said the OneWeb merger deal included a clause removing British government control from parts of the OneWebs second-generation constellation.

