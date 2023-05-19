US Supreme Court strikes down social media liability cases | Court News





Two court rulings represent a victory for internet companies facing intense scrutiny of user content on their platforms.

The US Supreme Court has awarded a string of victories to internet and social media companies, ruling against or overruling claims that the companies can be held liable for content posted on their sites.

The court on Thursday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling allowing a case to proceed involving allegations that Twitter and other platforms aided and abetted the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

Also on Thursday, the court sent a similar case against Google to a lower court, declining to rule.

The court rulings are a victory for tech and social media companies which have faced increasing scrutiny and, in some cases, liability questions for their role in monitoring generated content by users.

The lawsuit against Twitter, brought by relatives of a man killed in an attack on an ISIL nightclub in Turkey in 2017, accused social media of failing to stop violent groups from using the platform.

In a 9-0 majority opinion, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote that the plaintiffs in the case could not point to any acts encouraging, soliciting or advising attacks by the social media giant.

Rather, they essentially portray the defendants as bystanders, passively observing ISIS [ISIL] carried out his nefarious plans, he continued. Such allegations do not constitute a request for assistance or culpable participation.

The Biden administration had previously expressed support for Twitter in this matter. He said the Anti-Terrorism Act, the federal law at the center of the case, does not apply to providing widespread assistance to a foreign terrorist organization not directly connected to an attack.

Nevertheless, US relatives of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian man murdered in a New Year’s Eve bombing at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017, had sought damages, arguing that Twitter had provided substantial aid to an act of international terrorism. The attack left Alassaf and 38 others dead.

Beatriz Gonzalez and Jose Hernandez, Nohemi Gonzalez’s mother and stepfather, march past the U.S. Supreme Court [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

The second case on Thursday, sent to a lower court, alleged that tech giant Google was also involved in an ISIL attack, this time in Paris in 2015.

There, a 23-year-old American student, Nohemi Gonzalez, was among 130 people killed when assailants targeted a series of locations with bombs and gunfire, including the Bataclan Theater and the Frances National Stadium. . Gonzalez had been hit by gunfire while sitting in a bistro.

Gonzalez’s family had alleged that Google, through its YouTube video-sharing platform, provided illegal aid to ISIL by distributing its materials.

A lower court had previously dismissed the case, which sought to narrow the scope of protections available to internet companies for content posted by users, under a law known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the Supreme Court said there was little evidence linking Google to the Paris attack.

We therefore decline to address the application of Section 230 to a complaint that appears to lay out little or no plausible claim for relief, the opinion reads.

The Supreme Court had heard arguments in both cases in February, when they expressed skepticism about their merits.

