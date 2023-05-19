EU pushes post-Brexit forum for UK financial regulators





LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it had formally adopted a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would allow Britain and the bloc’s financial regulators to work more closely together while blocking market access. .

Britain’s exit from the EU has previously largely blocked the financial sector’s unrestricted access to the bloc, raising concerns about London’s role as a global financial center.

As part of the Brexit terms, the EU has agreed to formalize cooperation between financial watchdogs. However, it has been put on hold in Brussels due to disagreements between the UK and the bloc over Northern Ireland, now resolved through the Windsor Arrangement.

The European Commission said it adopted a draft MoU on Wednesday but still needs final political approval from EU countries.

“We are confident that our relationship and future engagement in financial services will be built on our shared commitment to financial stability, market integrity and consumer and investor protection,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said in a statement. .

The MoU will create a joint EU-UK financial regulatory forum similar to what the EU is already doing with the US.

“This Memorandum of Understanding does not address UK-based companies’ access to a single market or EU companies’ access to the UK market, nor does it prejudge the adoption of an equivalence decision,” the Commission said.

House of Lords Treasury Secretary in the UK Parliament Joanna Penn welcomed the “positive move” given how closely linked the EU and UK financial markets are.

“The Treasury is ready to sign the MoU and we look forward to getting the forum running as soon as possible this year,” Penn said during the EU-UK financial services debate.

Treasury secretaries will meet with McGuinness next week, Penn added.

The EU has granted London-based derivatives clearinghouses ‘equivalence’ or access to the EU market until the end of June 2025.

The block, meanwhile, has proposed draft legislation to force banks and asset managers in the EU to move some of their as-yet-undecided clearinghouses out of London, but industry insiders expect parity to be extended in some form after June 2025.

Report: Huw Jones; Edited by Paul Simao

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

