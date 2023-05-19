See All It Ends With Us With Blake Lively Photos





Hello, Lily! Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com

On May 15, fans got their first glimpse of Blake Lively as Lily while filming It Ends with Us in Jersey City wearing a beige halter dress. The actress was seen chatting with a few crew members between takes.

Better Off Red Splash News

Of course, it was Lively’s red hair that got everyone talking! Lively previously previewed her new creation in January following her casting announcement for the film she is executive producing for.

Our Ryle and Lily The Image Direct

On May 15, Lively was also photographed filming a scene with Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle and is the director of the film. For the scene, Lively donned a fuchsia-colored coat and a light pink Carhartt t-shirt tied at the side over her dress.

First Look at Atlas Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Fans got their first glimpse of Brandon Sklenar as Atlas as filming took place in New York City on May 18. The 1923 actor was all smiles as he donned a suede jacket and white t-shirt on set.

Laughing Between Takes Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Lively was pictured laughing with Sklenar, who plays Lily’s former flame in the film.

A walk through the city Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

The two were seen walking around NYC on set, with Lively donning an oversized plaid coat and strawberry blonde locks.

Share a hug Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Lively and Sklenar leaned in for a hug during what seemed like a touching moment between their characters.

Deep conversation Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Oh the drama! Lively and Sklenar appeared to be deep in conversation as they filmed a scene together.

Meet Alyssa Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Fans got their first glimpse of Jenny Slate as Alyssa on May 17, while filming was taking place in New Jersey. The comedic actress plays Ryle’s sister, who has a pivotal role in the book.

Clues from director Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Baldoni put on his director’s hat to chat with Slate during a scene. (And, we imagine, to compliment her on that killer wardrobe.)

See the green Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Lively hopped in a lime green car while filming some scenes around New York City on May 18.

Fashion sense Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While filming in New Jersey on May 17, Lively gave a glimpse of Lily’s funky fashion sense as she donned a patchwork jacket, brown cargo pants and a beanie.

Happy Days Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actress flashed a bright smile as she got ready to film a scene (with a green drink in hand)!

