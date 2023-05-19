Russian-Ukrainian War Latest: Zelensky Makes Surprise Appearance at G7 Summit in Japan





Zelensky was greeted gallantly on his visit to Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the world’s leaders of advanced democracies in person for the G7 summit, Reuters reported, citing EU sources.

As Moscow gathered at the G7 summit against the symbolic backdrop of its efforts to end the war, countries were scheduled to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Britain will ban imports of Russian diamonds and metals from Russia, including copper, aluminum and nickel, while the US will add 70 companies to its export blacklist.

Meanwhile, Kiev said on Thursday it had repulsed a Russian attack in the city of Bakhmut.

Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Malyar said Ukrainian forces advanced up to 1km while Russia reinforced the city and attacked the suburbs from north to south.

Overnight, blasts rocked cities across Ukraine as millions were on air raid alert ahead of the much-anticipated counterattack.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1684469424Zelensky Directly Attends G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to attend the G7 summit in person, European Union sources told Reuters.

Earlier, Japanese officials said Zelensky would join virtually.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 05:10

1684476000Putin Clashes With His Finance Minister Over Damage To Russian Economy From Oil Sanctions

Vladimir Putin dismissed the concerns of his finance minister, who acknowledged Russia’s energy import problems, and emphasized the damage Western sanctions were doing to the Russian economy.

Russia’s oil and gas revenues have taken a hit, Anton Siluanov said Wednesday at a teleconference chaired by President Putin via video link.

Russia’s non-energy revenues are on track to grow as planned, potentially with a slight surplus by the end of the year, but energy revenues are problematic, Siluanov said.

Emily Atkinson May 19, 2023 07:00

1684474248US signals European allies that it will not stop them from sending F-16s to Ukraine.

CNN, citing sources, reported that the Biden administration had communicated to its European allies in recent weeks that the United States would allow exports of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The White House faces intense pressure from lawmakers and allies urging the administration to allow Ukraine to procure jets to counter an aggressive Russian attack.

Several European countries supply US-made F-16s and have expressed interest in exporting some of them to Ukraine. However, the US will have to approve third-party transfers because of the jet-sensitive US technology.

The U.S. is still reluctant to send its own F-16s to Kiev, but U.S. officials told CNN the administration is prepared to approve jet exports to Ukraine if allies decide to supply them.

U.S. lawmakers and congressional staff have joined the F-16 lobby campaign, urging the administration to give Ukraine jets.

As a bipartisan group of parliamentarians, we believe that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is essential to providing Kiev with the air support capabilities it needs to secure its territory and fully defend the country against Russia’s unjust, unlawful and brutal aggression. In a letter to President Joe Biden, he wrote that a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers had the gains they needed to take back their country.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 at 06:30

1684472400body in the forest | Independent TV Original Documentary

Emily Atkinson May 19, 2023 06:00

1684470648 British-supplied cruise missiles were used in Ukraine, Wallace confirmed.

Ukrainian forces have used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian targets, Ben Wallace confirmed.

The Defense Secretary has suggested that the Storm Shadow missiles could help provide the same ability to strike Russian positions behind the front lines.

Britain confirmed earlier this month that it would supply weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lobbied Western leaders to supply his country with NATO fighters, particularly the F-16, which Britain does not have.

Addressing a press conference with Norway’s Bjorn Arild Gram at UKs Permanent Joint HQ in Northwood, Mr Wallace said:

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 at 05:30

1684468848Accounting Errors Overestimate Ukraine Arms Aid by $3 Billion – Report

The Pentagon reportedly overestimated the value of missiles, ammunition and other equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3 billion, an error that could pave the way for more weapons to be sent to Kiev.

Reuters, citing two senior Pentagon officials, reported that the error occurred as a result of assigning a price higher than the warranted value to weapons taken from US stocks.

We found discrepancies in the way we valued the equipment we provided to Ukraine, said one Pentagon official.

Sources said Congress is being notified of the accounting adjustments.

Since August 2021, the United States has sent an estimated $21.1 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine in its stockpile.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 05:00

1684467048Russia has sent waves of drones towards Kiev.

The head of the Kiev military government said the Russian military had sent a drone towards the capital.

This was the 10th attack this month and the second within 24 hours.

This Kremlin tactic is an attempt to overwhelm our anti-air forces and put psychological pressure on civilians. It won’t happen! Serhiy Popko wrote in Telegram.

All air targets sent to Kiev were destroyed by our air defense.

The military has warned that the central region and Kiev are at risk from drones.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 at 04:30

1684465425Air Raid Warning Across Ukraine

Air-raid alerts were sounded across Ukraine earlier today and explosions were later reported in some areas, officials said, and anti-aircraft units were deployed in operations in several areas.

The warning was extended to all regions of the country for about an hour from 2 am (local time).

However, there have been no reports of attacks on infrastructure or civilian targets, and no indication of casualties, as alerts have been lifted in Kiev and the central and southern regions.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar May 19, 2023 04:03

1684465200Politics Explained: Why is Japan so important to Britain?

Rishi Sunak will be announcing a new defense partnership with Japan in Tokyo, supporting an 18 billion private business deal, and then participating in broader G7 talks with other leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States. They will focus their strategy against Russia and China with a clear focus on the war in Ukraine, wrote Sean OGrady.

Emily Atkinson May 19, 2023 04:00

1684461600Russia extends US consulate detention for 3 months

A Russian court on Thursday extended the detention of a former employee of the US consulate in Vladivostok by three months on charges of foreign collaboration.

The US State Department condemned the reported arrest of Robert Shounoff this week. He was detained in Vladivostok on the Pacific coast and transported to Moscow.

No details of the allegations were reported, including Shonov’s alleged actions or the countries with which he was suspected of collaborating.

Emily Atkinson May 19, 2023 03:00

