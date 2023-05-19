What markets are signaling about the risk of US debt default





Concern over a potential US government default has grown since Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Congress on May 1 that cash and extraordinary measures to cover its debts could run out in early June. . The so-called “X date” is earlier than expected because income from income tax payments in April was about a third lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, President Biden has warned of the consequences for the world if he defaults. They include a probable recession, a stock market sell-off and an impact on the US dollar. He argues that it would be irresponsible for Congress not to pass a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling since it has already authorized spending for fiscal year 2023.

Many economists agree that it would be a mistake for Congress to cut discretionary spending to 2022 levels, as called for by the House Republican proposal passed on April 26. In testimony before the Senate Budget Committee, Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics claimed that if signed into law, annual real GDP growth over the next 10 years would be 1.6 percent versus 2.2 % with a specific debt limit scenario. In this case, non-defence discretionary spending as a percentage of GDP would be halved, from 4% to 2%.

Despite these warnings, US financial markets have so far failed to react. Both the stock market and the bond market fluctuated within trading ranges as investors focused on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing its tightening policy. Another reason is that most investors believe debt negotiations will go all the way before a deal is reached, as is usually the case.

Looking at the last five debt negotiations, a study by Goldman Sachs concludes that the 2011 one is the most analogous to the current situation. The Obama administration was forced to negotiate with a then Republican-controlled House amid major fiscal expansion after the 2008-09 global financial crisis and amid recession fears. During this confrontation, the S&P 500 fell by 17% while Standard & Poor’s lowered the rating of US sovereign debt from AAA to AA+. However, the stock market then rallied and Treasury yields declined after a deal was struck.

So how do the markets view the current situation?

One can get a rough idea of ​​the credit risk that is priced in the Treasury market by looking at the price of credit default swaps (CDS). These instruments are a way for investors to buy protection in case the US government fails to repay its debt on time. CDS spreads on one-year Treasuries are now around 175 basis points, meaning it costs $175 to insure $10,000 of Treasuries against default. This spread has doubled since Yellen’s announcement and the implied default rate has risen to 4%.

Ultimately, financial markets are discounting the draconian outcome the Biden administration is warning about. However, the result could be comparable to 2011 if the “X date” is passed and there is no quick resolution. That possibility grew because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) garnered enough Republican support to block a clean bill. Additionally, Donald Trump recently urged Republican lawmakers to allow a default if Democrats do not agree to massive spending cuts.

While President Biden was initially reluctant to negotiate on the debt ceiling, he met with McCarthy to discuss possible spending cuts last week. According to CNN, President Biden responded by citing legislation that is said to be irrelevant. The list of non-priority items includes Biden’s most recent legislative achievement, the Cut Inflation Act, and the cancellation of student debt, which was a key campaign promise in the 2020 presidential election. .

White House sources would be willing to agree to a cap on future spending, but for a shorter period than the 10-year cuts that were agreed to as part of the 2011 debt deliberations. The administration is also asking for a increase in debt for more than a year to avoid a repetition in 2024.

Although it’s too early to tell what the end result will be, both sides need to demonstrate to their bases that they’ve achieved their goals. For Biden, this would mean he is able to preserve his key legislative achievements, while for McCarthy, it would mean he is able to secure concessions on future government spending.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is clear: US fiscal policy will be crippled in the event of a recession. Therefore, investors should not expect a V-shaped bounce as happened after the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

In the end, the most sensible approach would be to extend the debt ceiling negotiations to coincide with the passage of the federal budget for fiscal year 2024. Thus, there would finally be consistency between the spending that Congress authorizes for the coming fiscal year and what he is willing to pay. It would also provide a better way to put federal debt growth on a more sustainable path.

Nicholas Sargen, Ph.D., is an economic advisor for Fort Washington Investment Advisors and is affiliated with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He is the author of three books, including “Investing in the Trump Era: How Economic Policies Impact Financial Markets”.

