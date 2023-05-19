These US stocks have the most to lose and gain from China





Signs have emerged that China’s economic recovery is losing momentum in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and if the negative trend continues, those US companies with high revenues in the region could suffer. Goldman Sachs analyzed the company’s 10-K filings to determine the geographic earnings exposure of each S&P 500 stock. It found several stocks with greater than 40% earnings exposure to Greater China. If China continues to show an uneven recovery trajectory following the lifting of its strict Covid-19 restrictions, these stocks could suffer. The initial rebound in consumer and business activity at the start of the year has largely faded. However, if China ends up injecting more stimulus to spur growth, these nation-linked companies could see some near-term tailwinds. According to Goldman, the companies that generate a significant amount of sales in Greater China were exclusively in the chip industry. Semiconductors have been caught up in the US-China battle for technological dominance. Washington has tried to exclude China and Chinese companies through sanctions and export restrictions in recent years, including blacklisting Huawei. The United States also introduced broader chip restrictions last year, aimed at depriving Chinese companies of critical semiconductors that could be used for artificial intelligence and more advanced applications. Monolithic Power Systems tops the list with 65% of its 2022 revenue coming from Greater China, according to Goldman. The stock has gained around 18% this year. Qualcomm also generated more than 60% of its revenue from the region. Qualcomm recently saw a sharp drop in sales of handset chips, a core business of the company. CEO Cristiano Amon also said he hadn’t seen evidence of smartphone sales picking up in China. Other stocks on the list include Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia, Western Digital and NXP Semiconductors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/18/these-us-stocks-have-the-most-to-lose-and-gain-from-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos