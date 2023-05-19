U.S. Supreme Court awards social media companies major victoryExBulletin





The court unanimously sided with Twitter in a case brought by plaintiffs who said it aided and abetted terrorism. Based on his opinion, he referred a related case involving Google to lower courts.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Let’s head to the Supreme Court, which handed social media companies a major victory today. It was the first test case involving a legal shield adopted 27 years ago to protect internet companies from lawsuits. Nina Totenberg, NPR’s legal affairs correspondent, reports.

NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: In two separate cases, families of people killed in terrorist bombings have sued Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, claiming the companies violated federal anti-terrorism law, which specifically allows people to sue for aiding and abetting terrorism. . The families allege the companies did more than passively provide communication platforms. On the contrary, they claimed that by recommending ISIS videos to those who might be interested, internet platforms were seeking to attract more viewers and increase their advertising revenue, even though they knew that ISIS was using their services as a recruiting tool.

But today, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected those claims. Writing for the court, Judge Clarence Thomas said social media companies’ so-called recommendations were nothing more than agnostic algorithms that navigated a huge ocean of content in order to match material to users who might be interested. to be interested. The mere creation of these algorithms, he said, is no more culpable than it would be for a phone company whose services are used to broker drug deals on a cellphone. At bottom, he said, the allegations in these cases rest less on positive misconduct than on an alleged failure to prevent ISIS from using these platforms. In order to have a claim, he said, the families would have to show that Twitter or another social media platform pervasively and knowingly aided ISIS with each attack.

Columbia University law professor Timothy Wu, who specializes in this area of ​​the law, reads the tea leaves of today’s ruling as discouraging to those who wanted the court to narrow the scope of the 230 in this case. Two and a half hours is the shorthand for the law enacted to protect internet platforms from being sued for other people’s content.

TIMOTHY WU: I think there was a lot of hope, and frankly, I think maybe the Biden administration was hoping that the 230 reform task would be undertaken by the Supreme Court rather than Congress. But I think it puts new pressure on Congress to do something.

TOTENBERG: Although, as he observes, Congress seems to be having a hard time doing most things these days. But attorney Andrew Pincus, who filed a brief on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in the case, sees today’s ruling as a victory for free speech and a vindication of privacy protections. section 230 against lawsuits for internet platforms.

ANDREW PINCUS: There are significant downsides to imposing liability on companies that have internet platforms like the companies in these cases because what Congress said it wanted was to facilitate broad online debate and make these platforms accessible to all.

TOTENBERG: Section 230, of course, contains a provision encouraging Internet companies to monitor their platforms to remove harassing, defamatory, and false content. And while some companies point to their sustained efforts to remove this content, Twitter, the company that won today’s lawsuit, is now owned by Elon Musk who, since acquiring the company, has fired many people responsible for weeding out misinformation and other harmful speech.

Although today’s ruling was a huge win for Twitter and other social media platforms, many questions remain unanswered. Lower courts, for example, have almost uniformly ruled that people alleging defamation, harassment, and other harms cannot sue internet companies the same way they would sue a newspaper, for example. The Supreme Court has so far never ruled on these issues, but today’s decision could be a harbinger.

Nina Totenberg, NPR News, Washington.

