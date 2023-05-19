British sanctions target Russia’s theft of Ukrainian grain, advanced military technology and the rest of its revenue streams.





The UK will sanction 86 individuals and entities and freeze the assets of those involved in the main revenue stream package. State assets will remain frozen until Russia agrees to pay for the damage caused in Ukraine.

The UK today (Friday 19 May) announced new sanctions against Russia targeting businesses and individuals linked to Russia’s ability to finance and wage war.

The designation of 86 targets individuals and organizations involved in Russia’s energy, metals, defense, transportation and finance sectors, increasing pressure on Putin’s remaining revenues and attempting to use these sectors to support the military machine.

The designation comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new import ban on Russian diamonds and metals at the G7 in Japan earlier today.

This includes cracking down on shady individuals and groups involved in the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain, and targeting major Russian energy and arms shipping companies.

Companies linked to Rosatom, which produce advanced materials and technologies including lasers, have also been sanctioned.

The Foreign Minister also announced that Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdiction will remain frozen until Russia agrees to pay for the damage caused to Ukraine in accordance with our laws.

These new sanctions come as the prime minister meets with his counterparts at the G7 summit in Japan to discuss long-term support for Ukraine’s defense and joint action against Russia’s malign activities.

Through the combination of these designations and new import bans on Russian diamonds and metals, the UK is working with its international partners to further limit Russia’s ability to wage an illegal war, increase economic pressure and all new imports until Ukraine prevails. We are dealing with detours of the form.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Putin and his supporters must and will pay the price for their illegal invasion of Ukraine.

That is why, with today’s new sanctions, we are intensifying economic pressures that will make it harder for Putin to wage an illegal war and inflict immense suffering on innocent Ukrainians.

We will continue to intensify this pressure and crack down on all new forms of circumvention until Ukraine is victorious and peace is secured.

Our support for Ukraine is and will be as resolute as necessary.

energy

Britain is taking new steps on building Russia’s energy sector against a ban on imports of coal, oil and LNG from Russia, introducing the designation of nine entities related to Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company, with ties to Putin’s war effort, there is.

These include UMATEX, which produces composite materials based on carbon fiber for military-ready Rosatom, and TRINITI, which is directly funded by the State Defense Order of the Russian Federation for laser physics research and development. TRINITI’s lasers were installed on tank chassis for the purpose of dazzling aircraft optics and jamming precision weapons.

Oleg Romanenko, 13 members of the Gazprom-Neft Board of Directors and 5 members of the Transneft Board of Directors of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, who have been in collusion with the Russian government and the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant operating organization, were also designated.

Igor Altushkin, billionaire oligarch who owns a Russian copper company, has been sanctioned. As Russia’s third-largest copper producer, Altushkin and his business continue to play a key role in areas strategically important to Putin’s military equipment.

Eight other companies involved in metal production in Russia have also been sanctioned, and Britain has announced it will also ban imports of Russian metals, including aluminum, nickel and copper.

Together, these measures will increase pressure on Russia’s metal industry, which remains an important source of revenue funding the Kremlin’s war machine, and have broader implications for operations in other sectors, such as transportation and energy.

transport

Twenty-four individuals and entities related to transport services in Russia were also sanctioned.

These include Nikita Busel, director of Pawell Shipping Co LLP, State Grain Corporation (GZO) and organized Ukrainian grain theft. These grains and other agricultural products were allegedly stolen from warehouses and fields in the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine and shipped from Zaporizhzhia marked as Russian products.

Six major Russian shipping companies that boosted and supported Putin’s wartime economy were also sanctioned. This includes Sun Ship Management, an entity linked to Sovcomflot, Russia’s largest state-owned shipping company, which helps Russia circumvent or mitigate the effects of Western sanctions.

army

Twenty defense executives and companies were sanctioned as part of today’s tranche, which additionally targets individuals and organizations that support Russia’s ongoing Russian military activities by equipping Russian troops and the Wagner Group. The sanctions are as follows.

Alan Valerievich Lushinkov and Vladimir Nikolaevich Lepin, directors of JSC Concern Kalashnikov, which produces 95% of Russian firearms; JSC BMZ JSC Motovilikhinskiye, which produces anti-personnel and anti-tank mines used by the Russian army in Ukraine; a minority subsidiary of Russian defense giant Rostec, which manufactures

Five financial institutions were also sanctioned as part of today’s designated package, which further isolates Russia from the global financial system and weakens Putin’s military might. These include JSC Dom RF, which acts on the instructions of the Russian government, and Metallurgical Investment Bank, which supports Russian industrial exports.

