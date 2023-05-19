This is when government bills are due





The US Treasury Department building is seen in Washington, DC on January 19, 2023.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON As the “X date” of June 1 approaches, the sooner the US government could run out of money to pay its bills if leaders fail to reach an agreement to lift the debt ceiling.

After this date, the Treasury will have to decide which obligations will not be paid, even if several critical bills are due.

investment related news

Raising the debt ceiling is necessary for the government to cover spending commitments already approved by Congress and the President and avoid defaults. This does not authorize new expenditures. President Joe Biden is currently at an impasse with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has refused to raise the debt ceiling if Biden and lawmakers do not agree to future spending cuts. McCarthy said he hopes the House will vote on a debt limit bill as early as next week.

The Bipartisan Policy Center think tank has modeled Treasury Department cash flow, noting the day bills are paid. The calendar provides an overview of the government’s spending priorities as June 1 approaches.

The Treasury has taken extraordinary measures to continue paying government bills and expects to be able to avoid a first-ever default until at least early June. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took issue when asked in an interview with CNBC this month which bills would take priority in the event of a default.

Here’s a look at bills due in the first half of June, according to an analysis by the Bipartisan Policy Center based on daily and monthly Treasury statements. Only the main categories of expenses are described, which means that the figures may not correspond to the total expenses due that day.

June 1: $101 billion in spending due; estimated revenue of $26 billion

Medicare: $47 billion Veterans benefits: $12 billion Military pay and retirement: $10 billion Civil service pension: $6 billion

June 2: $40 billion in spending; $18 billion in revenue

Social Security benefits: $25 billionMedicaid: $2 billionEducation programs: $1 billion

June 5: $13 billion in spending; $33 billion in revenue

Medicare: $1 billion SNAP benefits: $1 billion Defense contractor payments: $1 billion

June 6: $17 billion in spending; $15 billion in revenue

Medicaid: $6 billion Defense service provider payments: $2 billion Education programs: $1 billion

June 7: $16 billion in spending; $18 billion in revenue

Defense contractor payments: $2 billion Transportation programs: $1 billion Personal income tax refunds: $1 billion

June 8: $18 billion in spending; $13 billion in revenue

Medicaid: $6 billion Defense service provider payments: $2 billion Education programs: $1 billion

June 9: $21 billion in spending; $18 billion in revenue

Federal salaries and insurance: $5 billion Medicaid: $5 billion Education programs: $1 billion

June 12: $23 billion in spending; $33 billion in revenue

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation: $7 billion Federal salaries: $2 billion SNAP benefits: $1 billion

June 13: $15 billion in spending; $15 billion in revenue

Advocacy provider payments: $3 billion Medicaid: $2 billion Medicare: $1 billion

June 14: $38 billion in spending; $37 billion in revenue

Social Security benefits: $25 billion Individual tax refunds: $1 billion Medicaid: $1 billion

June 15: $22 billion in spending; $79 billion in revenue (quarterly tax receipts are due)

Military salaries: $4 billion Medical aid: $3 billion Interest on the public debt: $2 billion

June 16: $12 billion in spending; $29 billion in revenue

Medicare: $2 billionMedicaid: $1 billionDefense provider payments: $1 billion

