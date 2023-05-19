2023 Volkswagen Amarok UK Pricing and Specs Revealed





We’ve been waiting a long time for the new Volkswagen Amarok, but the new second-generation model is finally available to order from the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Center. As with the original Amarok, UK customers will only be able to opt for a double cab body, and it will come with three engines and two gearboxes.

The lineup starts with Amarok Life starting at 34,055 (excluding VAT). This is for the version powered by the 168bhp 2.0 liter diesel engine and is the only version of the Amarok with a manual gearbox. The 1,300 adds a 10-speed automatic and a 201bhp version of the 2.0-liter diesel, both of which come with cloth upholstery, vinyl floors, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 10-inch vertical infotainment touchscreen with 8-inch digital dials and wireless Apple. CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety kit includes lane assist, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition.

The Amarok Style starts at 42,505 (ex.VAT), which is a 7,150 premium over life with an automatic gearbox. These include microfibre upholstery, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy, power front seats, carpet, larger 12-inch dials and center touchscreen, LED matrix headlamps, 360-degree camera, parking assist with rear-traffic alert, wireless phone charging and tires. Air pressure is added. monitor. The Amarok Style comes with a 237bhp 3.0 TDI V6 diesel and is priced at 45,005 excluding VAT.

Amarok Pan Americana is a lifestyle-oriented version of the newcomer starting at 47,255 (excluding tax). It comes exclusively with the V6 diesel engine and features a more rugged look with black alloy wheels and exterior trim, silver roof rails and an X-themed grille design. The interior has full leather trim and a Harman Kardon sound system, while a rear diff lock and underbody guards enhance off-road capability.

At the top of the range, the Amarok Aventura trim returns starting at 48,055 excluding VAT. This model comes standard with 21-inch wheels and features softer leather upholstery inside, a heated steering wheel, and more chrome and silver trim than any other model in the lineup. Like the PanAmericana, it only comes with a V6 diesel and a 10-speed gearbox.

The engine and gearbox configuration will be familiar from the Ford Ranger. This is because both models are products of a joint venture between VW and Ford. However, the two trucks are distinctly different in style. The only shared body parts are the center portion of the shell from the base of the windshield to the back of the passenger cab and the roof rails (if fitted). Everything else is specific to a specific model, including door skins.

Up front, the Amarok’s design has a lot in common with VW’s SUV range. There are square wheel arch blisters, C-shaped taillights at the rear end and the Amarok name stamped on the tailgate. The Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster is available in almost every Volkswagen sold today, and the portrait-style touchscreen is a nod to the Ranger, but runs Volkswagen’s own graphics and software. The steering wheel is similar to that found on VW’s passenger cars.

The Amarok is 5,350 mm long, 1,910 mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,270 mm, all larger than its predecessor. It can carry payloads of up to 1.16 tonnes, and the heavy-duty lashing eye can withstand loads of up to 500 kg. Towing weight is 3.5 tonnes, and all 168bhp diesel model bars weigh 3,420kg. VW will offer a range of accessories to make the most of the Amarok’s cargo hauling, including load covers, towing gear, cycle racks and even a four-person roof tent with a roof capable of carrying up to 350kg.

VW Amarok engine and performance

In the UK, the Amarok is available with a 168bhp 2.0 TDI and a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 201bhp twin-turbo diesel when equipped with a 10-speed automatic, while a 237bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel comes on top. end of range. In other markets, VW will offer a 148bhp 2.0 TDI, a 206bhp BiTDI twin turbodiesel, a 247bhp V6 diesel version and a 298bhp 2.3 TSI 4-cylinder petrol. As a rule, all engines over 206 horsepower are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission. As before, 4MOTION all-wheel drive is offered, with permanent 4WD standard on European-spec trucks.

The standard safety kit is vastly improved over the previous Amarok, with VW claiming it comes equipped with 20 new driver assistance systems. It comes with adaptive cruise control with road sign recognition, LED matrix headlights, front monitor with pedestrian detection, parking assist and surround view cameras all available.

