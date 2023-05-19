More than 30 million American drivers don’t know if they are at risk of a rare but dangerous airbag explosion





DETROIT (AP) More than 33 million people in the United States drive vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: airbag inflators that, in rare cases, can explode in a collision and spit out shrapnel .

Few of them know it.

And due to a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they probably won’t find out anytime soon.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force that they could detonate a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC refuses to do so, setting up a possible legal battle with the agency.

NHTSA says the recall is warranted because two people have been killed in the United States and Canada and at least seven others have been injured by ARC inflators. The explosions, which first occurred in 2009, have continued as recently as this year.

NHTSA has tentatively concluded, after an eight-year investigation, that the inflators are defective. Agency documents show the inflators date from at least the 2002 model year to January 2018, when ARC installed equipment on its manufacturing lines that could detect potential safety issues.

One of the deceased was Marlene Beaudoin, a 40-year-old mother of 10 from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who was struck by metal fragments when her 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV was involved in a minor accident in 2021. She and four of his sons had been fetching ice cream. The sons were not injured.

The ARC contends that there are no safety defects, that NHTSA’s request is based on assumption rather than technical findings, and that the agency has no authority to order a manufacturer to parts to carry out recalls, which the CRA says is the responsibility of automakers.

In a letter to NHTSA, the ARC said no automaker found a common fault in all 67 million inflators and no root cause was identified in the inflator ruptures.

The ARC believes they resulted from one-time, random manufacturing anomalies that were properly addressed by automakers through lot-specific recalls, the letter says.

In a statement, NHTSA said the ARC and automakers are responsible for recalls and can request a recall from a parts manufacturer that supplies multiple automakers.

The next step is for NHTSA to make a final decision on whether the inflators are faulty and then hold a public hearing. This could potentially bring the CRA to court seeking a recall order. NHTSA wouldn’t say when or if that will happen.

In the meantime, owners of vehicles made by at least a dozen automakers Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia are anxiously wondering if their vehicles contain the driver or the front passenger. inflators manufactured by ARC. (Some vehicles are equipped with ARC inflators on both sides.)

Because ARC supplies inflators that are included in other manufacturers’ airbags, there is no easy way for vehicle owners to determine if their inflators are made by ARC. Neither the NHTSA, nor the ARC, nor the automakers have released a complete list of affected models.

The standoff with the ARC has automakers scrambling over how many of their vehicles contain the inflators. Automakers are also asking NHTSA if they should start issuing recalls. Car manufacturers are familiar with many of the affected models. But many say they are still collecting information on later model years to determine which vehicles contain the affected inflators.

We are still investigating, said Ford spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski. We had no broken ARC airbag inflators in the field.

James Bell, a Kia spokesman, said: “We don’t have a final tally on which vehicles have been built with ARC inflators, but the team is collecting the data.

Toyota confirmed that some of its vehicles are equipped with ARC inflators, but declined to comment further.

Other automakers said they were trying to find a cause and were working with the government or did not respond to Associated Press requests for information.

NHTSA argues that byproducts of welding during manufacturing can clog a vent inside the inflation canister that is designed to let out gas to quickly fill airbags in the event of a crash. Pressure can build to the point where the cartridge is blown.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, called on NHTSA and automakers to release a list of affected models.

Customers, I think, have a right to know if there’s a potential defect in their car, especially if it’s sitting inches from their chest and could explode, Brooks said.

The situation, he said, is reminiscent of the early stages of the Takata airbag inflator recalls in 2001. It took years for all affected vehicle models to be announced.

ARC and Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbags. Takata’s situation was more dangerous, Brooks said, because in his inflators the chemical could deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity. Unlike Takata, ARC uses ammonium nitrate only as a secondary chemical to inflate airbags. The problem with the ARCs seems to come more from a manufacturing defect.

From 2017 to 2022, ARC issues triggered seven small recalls from automakers. On Friday, the same day NHTSA announced its action against the ARC, General Motors announced the recall of nearly a million more.

The company said it is recalling certain 2014-2017 GMC Acadia, Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs because ARC inflators can explode. The recall came after GM learned this year that the driver’s airbag had ruptured in a 2017 Traverse. GM, which says it doesn’t know what caused the inflator to explode, has hired an engineering firm to help to investigate.

We disagree with NHTSA’s sweeping new request when extensive field testing found no inherent flaws, the ARC said in a statement.

While the recall request is being processed, Brooks of the Center for Auto Safety recommends that vehicle owners of the 12 affected brands insist that dealers disclose whether their particular vehicle contains an ARC inflator.

The more customers who complain, the more pressure it puts on manufacturers, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/air-bag-deflators-explode-crash-arc-nhtsa-8393a55574147c712d11d62f50ff249f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos