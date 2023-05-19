UK billion strategy for semiconductor industry lacks ambition, critics say | technology sector





The British government announced an investment of up to $1 billion in the domestic semiconductor industry, but was criticized for refusing to participate in a spending race that saw the US and EU announcing much larger programs.

Labor accused the government of lacking ambition in the announcement, and a British startup said $1 billion is less than the cost of one basic semiconductor plant.

The UK’s long-awaited national semiconductor strategy will focus on the country’s existing technological strengths. Semiconductors, or microchips, are the brains of electronic devices formed from silicon wafers, which are at the heart of most modern technologies, from cars, smartphones and kitchen appliances to power plants.

The 10-year investments planned under the strategy target areas such as design, research and development.

Semiconductors underpin the devices we use every day and will play a crucial role in advancing the technology of the future, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Our new strategy will focus our efforts where our strengths lie in areas such as research and design, allowing us to build our competitive edge on the global stage.

Concerns about the fragility of the global semiconductor industry have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked a chip shortage due to soaring demand for electronic devices, and fears that China may plan to invade Taiwan, the world’s largest semiconductor producer.

The strategy, which will be fully unveiled on Friday, avoided the massive subsidies announced by the US and EU. China has also injected billions of dollars to boost semiconductor production.

The United States has committed $52 billion ($42 billion) in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing and research, and the EU has planned $43 billion ($37 billion) investment in the sector, including member state subsidies and contributions from the private sector. . EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager warned against subsidy competition for semiconductors.

Details released by the government ahead of full document release show that up to $1 billion in funding will be spent over the next 10 years, with initial spending reaching up to $200 million in 2023-25. The other focus areas are compound semiconductors made of different elements.

Members of Parliament described the UK semiconductor industry as relatively small compared to the United States and Asian countries with clusters in Scotland, south Wales, Cambridge, north-east and south-west England.

The government said the money would be used for projects such as improving access to specialized equipment, investing in an industry talent pipeline and supporting other businesses. This will be aided by new bodies including a UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel and Incubator to support new semiconductor initiatives. The strategy also planned to work with other countries such as the United States, Japan and South Korea to mitigate supply chain threats.

Labor said the government had shown it was not ambitious. Prospective Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Lucy Powell said the 1 billion headline isn’t it, the reality is 200m, far less than its rivals over the next three years.

The Cambridge-based startup, Paragraf, claims to be the only company in the world capable of manufacturing graphene for mass-production of semiconductors, and said its taxpayer promise would not apply to basic chip factories. Founder and CEO Simon Thomas said the strategies disclosed so far are frankly flimsy.

The strategy continues the Conservative administration’s trend of declaring superlatives like being a tech superpower without defining what superpower actually means or providing a plan for how we will begin to get to this goal, he said.

However, one British semiconductor manufacturer described the strategy as a significant step forward. David Moore, CEO of Cambridge-based Pragmatic Semiconductor, which makes compound chips, said:

Sunak flew to Japan for the G7 summit and agreed a new partnership on technology with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, stressing the importance of semiconductors. Britain and Japan are concerned about a threat to semiconductor supplies if China invades Taiwan, the world’s largest producer. Japan is also a major player, and the UK wants to strengthen its own sector.

As part of the new agreement, the Hiroshima Agreement, Britain and Japan will launch a semiconductor partnership with new commitments to pursue ambitious research collaborations and plan to avoid shortages.

“Close collaboration between our military, cyber agencies, and indeed semiconductor companies and researchers will all enhance domestic security,” Sunak said.

