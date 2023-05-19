USS Canberra will join the US fleet in Australia to honor its namesake > United States Navy > News





The future USS Canberra (LCS 30) will join the US Navy’s active fleet on July 22 with the US Navy’s first international commissioning ceremony at the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Base East in Sydney, Australia.

The Canberra is the first US Navy warship to be commissioned in an Allied country. She is the second United States Navy ship to bear the Canberra name.

“I can think of no better way to signify our enduring partnership with Australia than to celebrate the US Navy’s newest warship named for Australia’s capital and commission it into the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Base East surrounded by many Australian vessels we have worked with. years,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said. “I look forward to this momentous day for the ship, the crew, the sponsor and all of our government and industry partners who have worked tirelessly to give the future USS Canberra the celebration it deserves.”

Australian Navy Chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said the historic event epitomizes both the depth of historic ties and the modern partnership between the Royal Australian Navy and the US Navy.

“This is a unique display of United States respect for the officers and sailors of the Royal Australian Navy,” Hammond said. “It’s a chance to reflect on our shared history and a friendship forged fighting side by side. On August 9, 1942, the RAN heavy cruiser HMAS Canberra was badly damaged off Guadalcanal (Solomon Islands) while protecting US Marines fighting ashore. In a surprise attack by a powerful Japanese naval force, Canberra was hit 24 times in less than two minutes and 84 of her crew were killed, including Captain Frank Getting”

“I look forward to welcoming the United States Navy and the crew of the USS Canberra to Australia and we are honored to host the United States Navy’s first international commissioning. It will be a historic event to see the USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra side by side in Sydney. As we look to the future, the strength of our partnership remains the cornerstone of a secure, stable, free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The first USS Canberra (CA-70/CAG-2) was named under the direction of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in honor of the Australian heavy cruiser HMAS Canberra for the ship’s brave actions during the Battle of the Isle of Savo which took place on August 7th. -9, 1942. The new Baltimore-class heavy cruiser was redesignated Canberra of Pittsburgh on October 16, 1942 and was commissioned on October 14, 1943.

Canberra will soon begin transit for the commissioning of the Navy’s first international ship making stops along the transit in Indo-Pacific countries before arriving in Sydney for commissioning.

A visit to the Australian capital of Canberra is scheduled the day after commissioning, continuing the US Navy’s tradition of building a strong relationship with namesake communities.

The ship’s sponsor is Australian Senator, Honorable Marise Payne, the former Australian Foreign Secretary who attended the ship’s keel laying ceremony in Mobile, Alabama in 2020. The ship was christened on June 5, 2021 by Alison Petchell, Australian Government Representative. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Capability Planning on the Nuclear Submarine Task Force and former Minister Counselor for Defense Materiel, on behalf of Senator Payne. The ship first arrived at its homeport of San Diego last year.

The first ship in the United States Navy to be named after a foreign capital, the Canberra (CA-70) was sponsored by Lady Alice C. Dixon, wife of Sir Owen Dixon, then Australian Minister to the United States. After World War II, Canberra was decommissioned and in reserve on March 7, 1947. Five years later, the ship was selected to be the US Navy’s second guided missile cruiser. The ship was recommissioned on June 15, 1956 as a CAG-2 heavy missile cruiser. With its new designation, Canberra carried President Dwight D. Eisenhower and later served as the ceremonial flagship for the Selection of Unknown WWII Serviceman and Korean internee at Arlington National Cemetery, served as Commanding Officer of the flagship of the Atlantic Fleet Cruise Force, conducted a goodwill cruise around the world, provided medical assistance to the crew of the Turkish merchantman Mehmet Ipar, was the flagship of the commander of the group of Task 136.1 tasked with maintaining a blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis and served in Korea and Vietnam. To emphasize the ship’s role in supporting naval gunfire after operations in Vietnam, Canberra was redesignated to the original classification and identification number CA-70 on 1 May 1968.

Canberra received seven battle stars for its service in the Second World War. The ship was decommissioned on February 2, 1970 and was removed from the Navy Ship Register on July 31, 1978.

Today’s USS Canberra is the 16th Independence Variant Littoral Combatant ordered by the US Navy. LCS are designed to be fast, crew-optimized, mission-appropriate surface combatants that operate in both littoral and open-sea environments. LCS integrate into joint, combined, with crewed and unmanned to support forward presence, maritime security, maritime control and deterrence missions worldwide. The future USS Canberra was built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

