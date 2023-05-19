Food prices will soon overtake energy driving UK inflation, report predicts | inflation





A leading think tank predicts that rising food prices, the driving force behind inflation, will overtake energy prices this summer, hurting poor families the hardest.

The Resolution Foundation says food costs, which have skyrocketed nearly 20 per cent over the past year, will continue to rise, replacing energy prices, which are expected to start falling in the coming months.

The think tank said it was unclear whether politicians were preparing for another year of higher food prices or if policy discussions had caught up to the scale of what was going on.

Official figures to be released next Wednesday are expected to show that the annual inflation rate for April was down about 2 percentage points from the 10.1% figure in March.

A drop to single digits would provide relief to households and businesses under extreme financial strain from rising inflation. However, the rate of decline is expected to slow as companies raise food prices.

When the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% last week, it warned that it was concerned that inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), would fall more slowly than previously expected.

It raised its inflation forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023 to more than 5% from 3.25% and warned it may need to raise rates further to lower its CPI target to 2%.

Banks Governor Andrew Bailey told business leaders on Wednesday that he is concerned that food and other non-energy prices will continue to rise, eating away at the disposable incomes of millions of households.

Food prices generally drop in the summer as British crops displace more expensive imports. However, factory list prices for milk, meat and other foods increased by more than 50% year over year in some cases.

Food prices are expected to contribute more to overall inflation than energy in the coming months, according to the Resolution Foundations’ Food for Thought report.

Between March and September 2023, the report estimates, food prices are expected to contribute about 2 percentage points to inflation each month, while energy prices’ contribution will fall from 3 percentage points to less than 1 percentage point.

After fiscal 2019-20, the country’s cost from rising food prices will be $28 billion by the end of the summer, while additional costs from higher energy prices will be $25 billion, it added.

Lalitha Try, one of the authors of the report, said: “Everybody knows food prices are rising, but it’s not clear if Westminster understands the magnitude of the increase.

She added: What both rising food prices and skyrocketing energy bills have in common is that they pose a bigger problem for low-income households who spend 15% more of their income on food. 2019-20.

As a result, the effective inflation rate for the poorest 10th of households in March was almost 50% higher than for the richest 10th of households.

