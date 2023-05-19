San Jose drops 10 largest cities in the United States – NBC Bay Area





San Jose, the largest city in the Bay Area, dropped out of the top 10 largest cities in the United States by population, according to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau.

San Jose long held 10th place with just under a million residents, but it’s now the 12th largest city in the country.

According to the Census Bureau, as of July 2022, the five largest cities in the United States are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix. Austin, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida moved in and drove out San Jose, which has a population of 971,233.

That’s down 1% from a year earlier and down more than 4% since April 2020, according to census data.

“To me, that’s a warning sign. We saw the polling data before the pandemic. There was a lot of frustration,” San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Some people in San Jose said they were tired of homelessness, crime and rust. While other people said they were looking for more affordable areas.

San José has always faced fiscal challenges due to its high residential density. More inhabitants means higher service costs. It’s our land of employment like downtown and north San Jose where we generate most of our tax revenue to provide these services, Mahan said.

On a larger scale, the Bay Area Council said the falling cost of living in other states and the rise of remote working are the main reasons people are moving away. And that will make it that much harder for the Bay Area to bring them back.

All these cities, they are dependent on economic activity. You can draw a pretty straight line between population growth and economic growth across the country, said Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Economic Council.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is ranked 17th with a population of 808,444, down about half a percent from the previous year.

But there was one very notable exception.

Santa Cruz is booming. Census data shows it’s the second fastest growing city in America, adding 7,000 new residents in the past two years. Including, some of those workers looking for something outside of the Bay Area.

So where are these people going? No surprise: Texas and Florida. Both states have lower taxes and depending on where you are looking for cheaper housing.

