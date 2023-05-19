Hajj: British Muslims face ’10-year wait’ as Saudi Arabia cuts quotas





Middle East Eye found that British Muslims may have to wait up to 10 years to attend a pilgrimage, as Saudi Arabia has drastically reduced the number of places pilgrims from Britain can go.

Under the new system introduced by the Hajj and Umrah Ministries, the quota of Hajj places allocated in the UK for pilgrimages this year will be reduced to around 3,600, compared to more than 25,000 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the final numbers seem to be up in the air, with some complaining that some who booked and paid for packages through the new system weeks before the pilgrimage are still waiting to be confirmed if a place is available.

MEE learned that members of parliament plan to meet with the Saudi ambassador in London next week to ask for quotas to be restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hajj and Umrah, chaired by Labor MP Yasmin Qureshi, called an emergency meeting in parliament on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

This comes after Qureshi and five other group members visited Saudi Arabia in February to make a pilgrimage and meet with officials from the Umrah ministry, including Deputy Minister Abdul Fatta bin Sulaiman Mashat.

Other members of the APPG delegation were Labor MPs Imran Hussain and Tahir Ali, Conservative MPRehman Chisti and two senators. Baroness Uddin, an independent colleague, and Lord Qurban Hussain, a Liberal Democrat colleague.

According to the minutes of subsequent APPG meetings seen by the MEE, the delegation said that the summer solstice quota for pilgrims under the new system would be in line with Muslim-majority countries and that the UK would be 25,000+ (pre-COVID).

According to the minutes, the delegation urged the ministry to reconsider the decision as the UK had met and exceeded its pilgrimage quota.

This reduction would have a detrimental effect as Muslims wishing to make a pilgrimage in the UK may have to wait five to 10 years. Concerns have also been raised about mechanisms for monitoring and recording Hajj applications. [the] The minutes said it was a process to make it fair for people to go to the Hajj.

Quota Increase Request

Muslims view the Hajj as a key pillar of the Islamic faith and should attend it at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy and financially able.

This year, the pilgrimage takes place between June 28th and July 1st.

Rashid Mogradia, head of the British Hajjis Council, the body that serves as APPG’s secretariat, told MEE: Yasmin Qureshi meets with Saudi authorities to raise the issue facing British Muslims with a new booking platform and the idea of ​​expanding and restoring quotas to pre-pandemic levels to meet demand.”

According to APPG minutes, Saudi officials told lawmakers that the new quotas for Britain and other Western countries would align with Muslim-majority countries that have historically been allocated one seat per 1,000 Muslim populations.

Yasmin Qureshi (L) with Saudi Deputy Minister Hajj Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Mecca in February (Ministry of Hajj and IUmrah)

However, quota figures for Muslim-majority countries may vary depending on agreements between Saudi Arabia and individual countries.

It is still unclear whether the Saudi government will revise the figures annually, or what data it will use to calculate the number of Muslims eligible to go from Western countries.

Concerns about quotas came to light after the Hajj and Umrah Ministry launched a new booking system called Nusuk, replacing a decades-old system that allowed local travel agencies to organize Hajj tours for Western pilgrims.

‘Country capacity is full’

However, some British pilgrims who have used the system have told MEE that they are unable to book their package because of a message that the UK’s capacity is full.

At an emergency meeting, APPG members expressed their intention to raise their concerns to the Saudi ambassador regarding the Nusuk system.

Labor MP Naz Shah from Bradford West, which has the largest Muslim population in Britain’s entire constituency, said he had raised the issue of Nusuk to the ambassador before.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, with 2.5 million pilgrims attending.

This year, Saudi Arabia said there would be no restrictions on the number of pilgrims attending the Hajj after three years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, around 25,000 Muslims were assigned to go to Hajj each year in the UK.

However, after Saudi Arabia announced it would scale back pilgrimages in 2022 (to 1 million people worldwide instead of the pre-pandemic total of 2.5 million), the UK quota was reduced to 12,348.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also stopped using travel agencies to organize hajj and introduced a new system where Western pilgrims must book their hajj through a company similar to Nusuk, Motawif.

But pilgrims using Motawif have complained of being “downgraded” in packages, leaving days without a hotel room before the pilgrimage and being stranded in the desert.

APPG added that it had also held meetings with the Hajj and Umrah ministries to express concerns about the Motawif system and urge Saudi Arabia to handle refunds for pilgrims whose packages were downgraded.

