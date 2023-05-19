US leak suspect ignored warnings about deep dives in classified documents | News





The defendants continued to release documents even after being reprimanded by their superiors on several occasions last year for concerning actions.

The suspect accused of leaking top secret military documents was repeatedly warned by his superiors about his deep dive into highly classified documents, but still managed to keep his job.

Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in court papers on Wednesday, urging a judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars pending trial in the case stemming from the most significant information leak in years.

Prosecutors told the judge in their filing that Teixeira continued to release documents even after being reprimanded by his superiors twice last year over actions he took regarding classified information.

A September memo from the Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing that prosecutors filed in court says Teixeira was observed taking notes on classified information and putting it in his pocket. Teixeira was instructed at the time to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information, the memo said.

Another memo from late October said a superior had been informed that Teixeira was potentially ignoring the order to cease and desist from deep-diving into intelligence information given to him the previous month. The memo says Teixeira attended a meeting and asked very specific questions. He was again told to focus on his job, not deep dives into classified information.

Yet a third memo from February said that Teixeira was again observed consulting information that was unrelated to his primary function and related to intelligence. Teixeira had previously been advised to focus on his own professional duties and not seek intelligence products, the memo said.

The defendant even continued to share information with his associates online, defying those warnings and increasing his efforts to cover up his unlawful conduct, prosecutors wrote.

The judge handling the case is expected to hear more arguments on Friday about the prosecutors’ detention request and issue a decision.

Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified documents on major national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started out as a hangout for gamers. He has not yet entered a plea.

Respond to accusations

Lawyers for Teixeira, who was arrested last month on charges under the Espionage Act, are urging the judge to release Teixeira to his father’s home, noting he did not flee when the media reported started publishing his name shortly before his arrest on April 13.

His lawyer told the judge last month that Teixeira will answer the charges and be tried by his fellow citizens.

In their own court filing on Wednesday, Teixeiras’ lawyers noted that there had been numerous espionage law cases in which the courts had approved the release or the government had not sought to keep the person behind. the bars before the trial. They also said there were no allegations that Teixeira ever intended the documents to be widely distributed.

But prosecutors said in their filing that one of the servers on the social media platform on which he posted classified information had at least 150 users at the time the information was shared and that he may now have many more users actively seeking access to information.

Among the people with whom the defendant shared government information were a number of people who said they resided in other countries and who logged into the social media platform using foreign IP addresses, prosecutors wrote.

In posts, Teixeira bragged about the breadth of information he had access to, writing, The information I give here is less than half of what is available, prosecutors said.

He also acknowledged that he was not supposed to share the information, prosecutors said, writing in another message, All the bullshit I told you, I’m not supposed to, according to the Department of Justice.

The leaked documents appear to detail US and NATO assistance to Ukraine and US intelligence assessments of which US allies may strain ties with those countries. Some show real-time details from February and March on the battlefield positions of Ukraine and Russia and the precise number of battlefield equipment lost and newly introduced into Ukraine by its allies.

