Sunak Opposes Closure of British Confucius Institute





Rishi Sunak, a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister’s Office, said: “We are taking steps to eliminate all government funding for the UK Confucius Academy, but at this time we believe it is inappropriate to ban it.”

Like any international organization operating in the UK, the Confucius Institute must operate transparently and according to the law and fully committed to our values ​​of openness and freedom of expression.

We recognize concerns about foreign interference in higher education, including the Confucius Institute, and regularly assess the risks facing academia, the spokesperson said.

According to the China Research Group, the government money in question will be used for teaching Mandarin in schools through university-based Confucius Institutes, which have allocated at least 27 million from 2015 to 2024.

The latest government stance goes against Sunak’s earlier decision, as it was confirmed in November 2022 that it would “close” the British Confucius Institute after Sunak promised to do so in his Conservative Party leadership campaign.

During the campaign, Sunak described China as “the greatest long-term threat to Britain”.

On May 17, Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, urged him to act on previous comments made during the campaign.

“He was right and we urgently need to see those policies implemented,” Truss said while speaking in Taiwan.

“The Confucius Institute must be closed immediately,” Truss said.

“Instead, services can be provided by organizations supported by Hong Kong nationals and Taiwanese nationals who have come to the UK free of charge,” she suggested.

Commentators argued that the closure of the Confucius Institute would further widen the knowledge gap at a time when Chinese literacy is “needed more than ever.”

“Rather lost in the noise is how their elimination will significantly reduce access to Chinese classes for hundreds of students,” said Conor Horsfall, a consultant at Shearwater Global.

“The UK already has a significant lack of Chinese proficiency and urgent investment is needed to fill this knowledge gap, especially if the research institutes are closed.

“Removing them would greatly reduce access to standard Chinese classes.”

“Forging new partnerships with Taiwanese institutions has been put forward as a possible solution, but it will do little to ease tensions with Beijing,” Horsfall warned.

China’s overseas initiatives have also created tension in recent months, with Sweden exposing a culture of “oath of allegiance” among Chinese scholarship board students.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders are calling for the abolition of university-based Confucius Institutes.

“There are huge differences in how the Confucius Institutes are run, but they are all ultimately overseen by the CCP, so they shouldn’t be part of any university campus,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.

He added that if the British government ultimately shuts down the Confucius Institutes, it should provide alternative funding “so that universities can have the capacity to properly teach Mandarin”.

“The pedagogy that teaches Mandarin at Confucius Institutes is generally not suitable for teaching native speakers in the digital age. All we need is a good fit,” insisted Tsang.

“Closing these knowledge gaps requires urgent investment.”

New Confucius Institutes have recently opened in the UK, including the world’s first online Confucius Institute, despite US, Dutch and German governments preventing institutions from renewing partnerships with Confucius Institutes.

“Our flexible, inclusive, and social approach to education allows us to reach and inspire learners from all backgrounds and locations who may not have the opportunity to learn Chinese and explore Chinese civilization and culture.” The Open University said in a recent statement marking its one-year anniversary.

The news came the same week, with the Office for Students sending letters to 23 UK institutions asking about contingency plans in the event of a “sudden drop” in the number of Chinese students.

PIE reached out to several UK universities and universities known to operate Confucius Institutes for comment.

