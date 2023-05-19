US could train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in 4 months





U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly in formation during joint U.S.-Philippine Air Force exercises May 9 in Pampanga province, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Yahoo News has exclusive access to an internal US Air Force assessment that concludes that it would take just four months to train Ukrainian pilots in the use of US-made F-16 fighter jets, a much longer time frame. shorter than what has been quoted repeatedly by Pentagon officials.

Ukrainian pilots used simulators in Arizona

The document, which has been shared with a number of NATO allies who fly F-16s, contains a detailed assessment undertaken in late February and early March at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, home to the 162nd Wing of the United States Air Force. Two Ukrainian airmen, one qualified on the MiG-29, the other on the Su-27, received no formal training on the F-16, according to the assessment, other than brief familiarization. They were then tested on a flight simulator, completing 9 simulator events covering 11.5 hours in total.

Both the Su-27 and the MiG-29 are Soviet-era combat aircraft, which make up the bulk of what remains of the Ukrainian Air Force. The two Ukrainian pilots were evaluated by four experienced US Air Force instructors, each with thousands of F-16 flight hours.

The assessment, written by Lt. Col. Jared P. White of the 162nd, concludes that the Ukrainian pilots were able to perform a number of relatively technical maneuvers in their simulated environments, such as landing the plane after losing an engine in a scenario called an extinction. After a single demonstration…both pilots successfully landed the aircraft from a simulated overhead extinguisher (SFO) pattern. It’s a relatively technical skill that must be practiced continuously throughout an F-16 pilot’s career, the document says. Both pilots were also able to run attack simulations based on parameters communicated while they were flying the simulation.

Reasons for concern

Ukrainian Air Force pilots pose for a photo on a Su-25 ground attack aircraft at their base in eastern Ukraine on May 4. (Libkos/AP)

The main training issue identified in the evaluation was that Ukrainian pilots were not comfortable with the F-16’s complex avionics, which display information in English. Language ability is elsewhere listed as a concern, although evaluators indicate that there was a noticeable improvement in English proficiency over the course of two weeks for both Ukrainian pilots. Unsurprisingly, the Su-27 and MiG-29 pilots were unfamiliar with flying standard American multi-plane formations, having been trained in Soviet-era tactics.

The story continues

Despite these drawbacks, the report concludes that, given the current skills demonstrated by the Ukrainian Air Force pilot… four months is a realistic training schedule.

Pressure on allies mounts

The document will increase pressure on Ukraine’s main foreign allies, such as the United States, some of whom had claimed that Western aircraft were too sophisticated and therefore would take too long to train pilots to have an impact in the war between Ukraine and Russia. For example, Colin Kahl, the outgoing US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, speaking at a House Armed Services Committee hearing in February, claimed that training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s would take approximately 18 months, the same time Kahl said it would take to deliver those planes to Ukraine.

A billboard asks for help from President Biden during his visit to Warsaw, Poland on February 22. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This revelation that the Ukrainians could be combat-ready on the F-16s much faster than expected comes amid an international push to supply Kiev with modern Western fighter jets. In a statement from Downing Street released on Monday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the UK, the British government reiterated its commitment to help train Ukrainian pilots as part of a program to build a new army. Ukrainian Air Force with NATO standard F16 planes. The UK has been typically optimistic about supplying Ukraine with Western aircraft, although it does not use F-16s in the Royal Air Force. British MP Alicia Kearns, chair of the influential foreign affairs select committee, told Yahoo News that the USAF assessment calls into question some of the arguments against providing jets to our Ukrainian friends.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ spokesman said on Tuesday that the UK was working with the Netherlands to form an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting everything from training to purchase of F-16 aircraft. The statement came after Sunak met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, another strong supporter of Ukrainian security aid, at a Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Rutte had previously said nothing was beyond the realm of possibility as it helped deter Russian aggression when asked about the prospect of supplying Dutch F-16s to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Checkers in Aylesbury, England on Monday. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Ukrainians have repeatedly requested the supply of Western fighter jets to replace their dwindling stock of ex-Soviet MiG-29s and Su-27s, which have been in heavy use since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022 and suffered significant losses. fight attrition. Ukraine has lost more than 60 planes, US Air Force Chief General James B. Hecker told a conference in Colorado on March 6. Reacting to the UK and Dutch announcements, Andriy Yermak, a key aide to Zelensky, said: , and I am grateful to our allies for their decision to work towards this, including training our pilots.

