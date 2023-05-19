UK Government Announces Long-Awaited Billion Semiconductor Strategy





The UK government will provide up to $1 billion to chip companies over the next decade to increase the UK’s resilience in a sector suffering from severe supply chain disruptions and facing the specter of escalating geopolitical tensions.

According to the government’s National Semiconductor Strategy, released on Friday after a two-year wait, British semiconductor companies will offer 200 million units between 2023 and 2025, with the remaining 800 million units due by the end of 2033.

The amount promised by the government dwarfs the Washington Chip Act, which includes $52 billion in subsidies and incentives to encourage semiconductor companies to build manufacturing plants in the United States. The EU has also launched its own European chip law with $43 billion in state support.

British officials said the amount involved was proportional as the UK government did not believe that the revenue needed to build a fab in the UK, which could cost as much as $10 billion, is justified by revenue.

Instead, Britain plans to focus its resources on areas strategically advantageous to British companies, such as compound semiconductors made from a variety of new materials, while forming an alliance with manufacturing centers such as Japan.

Amelia Armor, a partner at Amadeus Capital Partners, a British venture capital firm that invests in chip startups, said the government lacked ambition.

Announced levels of investment over the next two years are disappointing, she said, especially given that the UK will have to work to catch up with those announced as part of the EU and US chip legislation. Spreading 200m across many initiatives won’t accomplish much, and it needs to be allocated in a very targeted way to make an impact.

The strategy marks the UK government’s first major support program for the semiconductor sector since the 1980s, a sign of the growing importance of chips in the global economy and the struggle of UK industry to keep pace with the rise of high-tech industries. is to admit that there is Technology manufacturing in Asia for the last 40 years.

“Our new strategy allows us to build a competitive edge on the global stage by focusing our efforts where our strength lies in areas such as research and design,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The launch comes as major British chip design firm Cambridge-based Arm plans to go public this year in the US after parent company SoftBank ruled out a London listing.

Arms CEO Rene Haas said: [strategy] reality.

Nigel Toon, CEO of AI chip designer Graphcore, one of the UK’s most valuable startups, welcomed recognition of the highly valuable contribution the sector is making to our national economy.

However, he added: Clearly, the overall level of investment and the timescale over which this investment will unfold is modest compared to much larger investments taking place in other countries, including direct competitors such as Germany and the South. Korea and Japan.

The government has already revealed that it has already provided $539 million in research funds and $214 million in direct support to small and medium-sized enterprises in the semiconductor industry over the past 10 years. It also plans to help key industries better prepare for potential supply chain disruptions similar to those during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The threat of deteriorating relations between China and Taiwan, which produce more than 60% of the world’s chips, has added impetus to Western governments to bolster their domestic industries and strengthen partnerships with their allies.

On Thursday, Sunak announced a semiconductor partnership with the Japanese government that includes ambitious R&D collaborations and technology exchanges, strengthening each country’s domestic sector and strengthening supply chain resilience.

It was part of the broader Hiroshima Accords between Britain and Japan, which included closer economic, security, energy and technology cooperation between Britain and Japan.

Other chipmakers, including California-based Qualcomm, have welcomed the UK’s semiconductor strategy. Americo Lemos, CEO of compound semiconductor wafer maker IQE, said the plan correctly focuses on a sector in which the UK is a global leader.

