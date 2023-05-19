Austin, Texas ranked 10th most populous city by US census





Georgetown, Leander and Kyle took three of the top five spots as the fastest growing major US cities

AUSTIN, Texas The numbers came from the US Census Bureau, and central Texas has several cities that stand out.

Austin is now the 10th most populous city in the United States, with a population of just under one million, according to new census data.

For now, Austin remains the fourth largest city in Texas, behind Houston (2.3 million), San Antonio (1.5 million) and Dallas (1.3 million). Austin is also just three spots ahead of Fort Worth nationally.

Below is the complete list of the most populated cities and their population counts, after New York and Los Angeles:

Chicago: 2.7 millionHouston: 2.3 millionPhoenix, Arizona: 1.6 millionPhiladelphia: 1.6 millionSan Antonio, Texas: 1.5 millionSan Diego: 1.4 millionDallas: 1.3 millionAustin, Texas: 1 millionJacksonville, Florida: 1 millionSan Jose, California: 1 millionFort Worth, Texas: 1 millionColumbus, Ohio: 907 971

Austin isn’t the only central Texas city to be recognized. The new census data also showed the fastest growing cities. Georgetown topped the leaderboard, with Kyle and Leander also in the top five.

Georgetown saw 14.4% year-over-year growth, and Kyle and Leader each saw 10.9% year-over-year growth. Round Rock was ranked 86th in the report with year-over-year growth of 2.1%.

Job growth in Georgetown and metro Austin continues to attract new residents to our city, said Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder. People move here for the same reasons that brought many of us to Georgetown, wonderful and safe neighborhoods, fantastic parks and events, and welcoming people. We continue to adjust our plans and build new infrastructure to maintain the high quality of life for all of us who are proud to call Georgetown home.

Georgetown has been in the top 10 fastest growing cities since 2015 and topped the list in 2016 and 2022.

Overall, Metro Austin jumped from 28th to 26th place, with 2.42 million residents according to the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), moving up two spots passing Sacramento and Pittsburgh.

The Lone Star State is also the only state to have nine cities listed among the 15 fastest growing and most populous cities.

The census report also showed that the housing stock also increased by around 1.6 million units. Two counties in Texas are among the five counties with the largest numerical gains in housing units between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022. Travis County reported 27,927 units and Harris County reported 32,694 units .

Boomtown is KVUE’s series covering the explosive growth of central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, visit KVUE.com/Boomtown.

