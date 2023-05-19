Britain’s Faith in God Collapses, Report Finds





People in the UK are less likely to believe in God than people in almost any other country in the world, a new study suggests.

Among British adults, belief in God has declined by more than a quarter since the 1980s, but belief in the afterlife and in hell has changed little over the past 40 years.

The study was conducted at the Kings College Policy Institute in London as part of the World Values ​​Survey, an international program that explores social, political, economic, religious and cultural values ​​and attitudes in 90 countries.

In the UK, we analyzed a random probability sample of 3,056 adults from March to September 2020, of which 1,645 were from England, 523 were from Scotland, 437 were from Wales and 446 were from Northern Ireland. These data were measured for 24 other countries and compared with 1981 results.

The findings were published in a report on Friday. Have you lost your faith? Changes in British attitudes toward religion.

Three-quarters of British adults surveyed in 1981 said they believed in God, compared to less than half (49%) in 2022. Only five countries had low belief in God. Sweden (35%), Japan (39%), Korea (41%), Norway (46%).

British adults’ belief in heaven fell from 57% to 41% over the same period, but less dramatically. Nevertheless, in England the idea of ​​heaven is more popular than hell. In 2022, about a quarter (26%) said they believed Hell was a figure that had barely changed in 40 years.

Likewise, the percentage of people who believe in life after death has hovered around 45% and has increased to 47% in the last few years.

British respondents were more likely to believe in an afterlife than many other European countries, including France (41%) and Spain (38%), but much less likely than US respondents (70%). Canada (57%) and Australia (55%).

Young people in England were less religious than older people, but they were more inclined to believe in life after death. The majority of Gen Z (51%), Millennials (53%) and Gen X (52%) in the UK who say they believe in an afterlife are significantly higher than Baby Boomers (35%). percent) and the pre-war generation (39 percent).

Younger people were also more likely to believe in Hell. 32% of Gen Z and millennials say they believe in hell, compared to 18% of baby boomers and 24% of pre-war generations.

Belief in heaven has also declined among older generations, the study found. This meant that there was little difference in opinion between the younger and older cohorts.

The British public was generally the least likely to consider themselves religious. It was only 33%, almost half the rate in 1981 (57%). Over the same period, the share of people identifying as atheist has increased five-fold, from 4% to 21%, with a marked increase between 2018 and 2022. Nearly one-third (31%) of Gen Z respondents identified as atheists. of all generations.

Only four countries considered themselves less religious than the UK: Sweden (27%), South Korea (16%), China (16%) and Japan (14%). Nigeria and Indonesia scored the highest with 94% and 91% respectively.

The report suggests that over the past 40 years, religiosity has declined equally consistently in other Western countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany and the United States.

Britain’s pre-war generation saw the largest decline in religious identity, from 69% in 1981 to 46% in 2022. Millennials and Gen Z, the youngest cohorts, had the lowest levels of religious identity (both at 27%).

Nonetheless, trust in religious institutions in the UK is starting to rebound after falling for most of the past 40 years. Between 1981 and 2018, confidence in churches and religious groups in the UK fell from 49% to 31%, but rose again to 42% in 2022. Even so, the UK ranks in the bottom 50% of countries for trust in churches and religious groups. Only 7 countries scored low.

The percentage of people in the UK who do not consider God important in their lives has doubled from 28% since 1981 to 57% in 2022, an all-time high. Again, only four countries reported that religion was very or rather important in their lives, less than the UK. Australia (30%), Sweden (28%), Japan (15%) and China (13%). ).

The proportion of the British public who say religion is relatively important in their lives has remained relatively stable over the decades, declining by just 8% between 1981 and 2018, and has declined by 30% since then with an additional 7%. percent.

The British public was also among those most trusting of people of a religion other than their own, and their trust in people of other faiths was second only to Sweden’s, and they were the most tolerant of other religions (82% vs. 87%).

According to the report, attendance at religious services in the UK has been at a consistently low level since the 1980s. Other countries have seen more steep declines, but the UK is still among the lowest in this category. Only 11% of UK adults said they attended religious services – 5% weekly, monthly and 13% daily. Overall, only seven countries scored low.

Prayer was much lower. Only people in Korea and China said they prayed less than people in the UK (63% said they prayed little or never).

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Institute for Policy Studies at Kings College, explained: Cultural attachment to organized religion in Britain has continued to decline, but the belief that there is something beyond this life remains strong, including among the youngest generations.

This reflects a long-term pattern in which those who feel actively connected to organized religion have moved over the past few decades from conscripts who felt that conscription was an automatic part of life to fewer, more professional armed forces. But in reality, it’s more dedicated.

This is an important time for the development of religiosity and spirituality in Western countries such as England. . . According to international studies of this kind, the decline of organized religion is not really a global story at all, as it continues to grow and thrive in many countries around the world, and this change is actually confined to countries like the UK.

