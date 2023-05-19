BofA strategist says sell US stocks as AI forms bubble





(Bloomberg) – Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett reiterated his call to sell U.S. stocks, saying technology and artificial intelligence are forming a bubble and Federal Reserve rate hikes are not may not be over, with rising bond yields posing a risk.

Hartnett, who correctly predicted last year that recession fears would fuel a stock market exodus, recommended selling the S&P 500 at 4,200 the index’s current level.

If the Fed mistakenly halts rate hikes this year, US bond yields will reflect that by surging above 4%, and if so, we certainly haven’t seen the last Fed rate hike of the cycle, the Hartnett-led strategists wrote in a note Friday. The 10-year US Treasury yield traded around 3.6% on Friday, after surging last week amid the debt ceiling debate.

BofA said AI was a small bubble for now, noting that in the past bubbles always started with easy money and ended with rate hikes. They cited the lesson of 1999, when a rally in internet stocks and strong economic data prompted the Fed to reinitiate monetary tightening, and the bubble in tech stocks burst nine months later.

According to strategists, the biggest painful trade over the next 12 months is the fed funds rate rising to 6% instead of falling to 3%, as the market expects rate cuts.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday as optimism about steps to resolve Washington’s debt ceiling standoff outweighed fears the Fed won’t suspend its rate-hike campaign next month. . The Nasdaq 100 hit its highest level since April 2022, with its 14-day relative strength index closing in overbought territory for the first time since early February. The tech-heavy gauge is up 26% this year, one of the best performers among global indices.

Tech stocks saw their fifth week of inflows, while financials saw a third week of outflows, and REITs saw the largest outflows since November 2022, BofA said, citing data from EPFR Global. .

Overall, equity funds saw outflows of $7.7 billion in the week to May 17, while bonds saw inflows over the past eight weeks.

