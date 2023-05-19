Eight-year-old girl dies after being arrested by Texas Border Patrol | US immigration





An eight-year-old girl has died after being detained by Border Patrol agents in Texas, as the death toll among desperate people seeking refuge in the United States continues to rise.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the child died of a medical emergency while being held with his family at a detention center in Harlingen, a town in the Rio Grande Valley.

Emergency medical services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

No details have been released about the identity of the child, the cause of his death or the well-being of his family. The US Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, as will protocol for such deaths in custody.

The death of an eight-year-old child came less than a week after a Honduran teenager died in Florida while being held in a facility for unaccompanied children.

ngel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died on May 10, five days after entering a facility under contract with the US Department of Health in Safety Harbor, a town on the west shore of Tampa Bay.

The Honduran government has called for a full investigation, including prosecution if there is evidence of foul play.

A humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border continues amid the failure of consecutive US governments to reform the dysfunctional, outdated and underfunded immigration and asylum system.

US administrations have implemented stopgap measures, failing to address systemic problems or improve the lot of people seeking asylum or a safe path to migration.

On May 12, the Biden administration lifted Title 42, a Trump-era policy that used the pandemic to halt most border migration for public health reasons.

Despite the fear campaign over an increase in the number of people crossing the border after the lifting of Title 42, the number of people seeking to enter the United States has returned to normal after an initial spike.

The Biden administration has also ended the policy of holding families in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers and is hiring more immigration judges, though the backlog is such that more than 2 millions of people are waiting for cases to be heard.

Biden expanded on other Trump-era policies he condemned and vowed to end during his 2020 election campaign, including banning people from certain countries Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to seek asylum at the US border.

Border mortality is at record levels. Last year, at least 853 people died trying to cross more than two a day. The true death toll is likely to be higher as victims in desert areas are often discovered years later or not all of them.

The death toll at the border has risen since the strategy of prevention through deterrence was launched nearly 30 years ago by the Clinton administration, a strategy that supporters have condemned as cruel and inhumane.

Since then, administrations on both sides have increased militarization on the border, forcing people into more isolated and dangerous crossings in the desert and the Rio Grande.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/18/eight-year-old-girl-dies-detained-border-patrol-texas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos