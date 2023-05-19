African feathers set to hit UK in furious 30C blast as heatwave imminent





As the African plume hits Britain, meteorologists have suggested that UK temperatures will soon top 30C.

Meteorologists have pinpointed exactly when Britons can expect temperatures to soar.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden claimed the mercury could soar over the weekend and into next week.

He said: The best sunshine [will come] Some regions are in the north and west of the country.

WX Chart

Parts further south may actually be a notch or two lower in terms of maximum temperatures during this period, but maximum temperatures in these areas will be pleasantly warm at their best in sunlight, at least around the low 20s.

Mercury is then expected to cool slightly over a short period of time.

However, a major heat wave may follow as early as early June.

A change in temperature, called the African plume, could sweep the country as Britain enters its summer period.

Madden added: The much warmer weather is likely to last longer from early June.

This results in some high-temperature surges over several days and on several occasions throughout the month, with temperatures well above average, the first of which begins in early June, marking the meteorological start of summer.

Forecasters from Exacta Weathers claim that temperatures could exceed 30C for the first time during this period.

The Met Office also said:

Britons can expect temperatures to soar in the coming weeks

Steve Parsons

Temperatures are likely to be above average across the board, but likely close to average in the Southeast.

High pressure is expected to dominate, particularly in the northern regions, through June, and although there is a level of uncertainty associated with this, the southern regions are more likely to see clouds, rain and showers.

For many people, the likelihood of an above-average temperature has increased.

The British Met Office added that in its long-term forecast, high pressure “will dominate most of the UK until the first half of this period, with stable conditions forming over most of the country”. Very clear and dry weather will continue for most of the region.”

