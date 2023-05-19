Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa, ’35 Under 35′ on Sunday Times Wealth List | british news





Stars like Harry Styles, Adele, and Dua Lipa are amongst the self-made entrepreneurs and aristocrats of The Sunday Times Young Rich List.

Prince George’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, ranked number one on the newspaper’s “35 Richest People Under 35” list.

The 32-year-old inherited his title and 300 acres of land across Belgravia and Mayfair in London at the age of 25.

His Grosvenor Group real estate portfolio spanning 43 cities and 10 countries is valued at £9.87 billion.

Image: Hugh Grosvenor’s Grosvenor Group real estate portfolio is valued at $9.87 billion

Of the 38 people on the list, nine (some of their fortunes are identical) have families to thank for their wealth, but the rest have earned themselves.

The original Sunday Times Rich List, published in 2023, shows that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty lost £500,000 a day last year but are still worth around £529m.

The top spot for the year running is Gopi Hinduja and his family, whose fortune has risen from £6.53 billion to £35 billion. It is the largest fortune ever listed and comes after the patriarch of his family, 87-year-old Srichand Hinduja, died this week.

Popstars feature prominently on the Young List, with Ed Sheeran’s £300m fortune ranked 7th and Adele’s £156m fortune ranked 9th.

Image: Ed Sheeran makes the cut at the 300m fortune. Photo: A.P.

Harry Styles is tied for 13th with £150m. His latest album, Harry’s House, was the UK’s best-selling album of 2022. He’s still on his 170-day Love On Tour, which will account for a quarter of ticket sales.

His former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, hit No. 29 for £54m.

Singer Dua Lipa, who recently starred in and modeled a Barbie movie, was 21st at the age of 27 and is estimated at £75m.

She is joint-youngest on the list, alongside game developer Daniel Knight (worth £50 million), AU Vodka founders Charlie Morgan (worth £55 million) and Jackson Quinn (worth £55 million).

Image: Gareth Bale is the highest-grossing soccer player at 70m.

Sterling is richer than the captain

34-year-old golfer Rory McIlroy is the highest-paid sports star at £200m, followed by boxer Anthony Joshua at £150m.

England football captain Harry Kane is ranked 32nd with a £51m fortune, below his teammate Raheem Sterling who has £61m to his name.

Image: Raheem Sterling is said to have 61m to his name.

According to the newspaper, former Welsh captain Gareth Bale, who resigned after being eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, became the highest-paid soccer player with 70 million pounds (approximately 70 billion won).

Meanwhile, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were ranked 18th and 24th, respectively.

The five attended the same Worcestershire school.

Among the lesser-known names is Ben Francis, 30, who founded the sportswear brand Gymshark.

As CEO and co-founder, he owns a 71% stake and is reportedly worth £1.5 billion, ranking fourth on the list with a net worth of £900 million.

His co-founder and schoolmate Louise Morgan was ranked 11th with £160m.

Image: Ben Francis has a net worth of $900m.

Three of his peers from South Bromsgrove High School in Worcestershire are also on the roster.

Reiss and Kris Edgerton started their watch business without enlisting in the military, and Reece Wabara, a former under-20 English footballer who founded the fashion label Maniere De Voir.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak and his wife ‘lost £500k in one day’ last year SP Hinduja: Billionaire head of Britain’s richest family dies

Tied for 12th is Dan and Melanie Marsden.

They made their £151m fortune with their Instagram lingerie brand, Lounge Underwear. We pride ourselves on using a variety of models without airbrushing the image.

The full list is below.

1. Duke of Westminster, £9.87 billion

2. Lady Charlotte Wellesley, £2.17bn

3. Johnny Buparhat, £1.71 billion

4. Ben Francis, £900m

5. India Rose James, £758m

6. Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham, £455m

7. Ed Sheeran, £300m

8. Rory McIlroy, £200m

9. Adele, £165m

10. Timothy Goodwin, £163m

11. Louis Morgan, £160m

12. Dan and Melanie Marsden, £151m

13= David Campbell, £150m

13th = Anthony Joshua, £150m

13= Harry Styles, £150m

16. Christian Owens, £101m

17. Vishal Karia, £98m

18. Daniel Radcliffe, £92m

19= Rhys Wabara, £83m

19= Charlie Wilson, £83m

21. Dua Lipa, £75m

22. Gareth Bale, £70m

23. Raheem Sterling, £61m

24= Rice and Chris Edgerton, £60m

24= Josh Stevens, £60m

24 = Emma Watson, £60m

27= Charlie Morgan, £55m

27= Jackson Queen, £55m

29= Niall Horan, £54m

29 = Ayman Rahman, Fatehha Begum, £54m

29 = Louis Tomlinson, £54m

32. Harry Kane, £51m

33 = Cara Delevingne, £50m

33= Christian Pacey, £50m

33= Daniel Knight, £50m

