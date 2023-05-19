Bitcoin price risk? US debt deal will trigger $1,000,000 liquidity crunch, analyst warns





Bitcoin (BTC) is eyeing potential losses heading into the third quarter of 2023 after US lawmakers are likely to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling.

A $1 trillion liquidity hole ahead

Raising the debt ceiling means that the US Treasury could issue new bonds to raise funds to meet its previous obligations.

As a result, the Treasury’s general account cash could grow from $95 billion in May to $550 billion in June and $600 billion in the following three months, according to the department’s recent estimates.

The US debt limit increases over the years. Source: Bloomberg

Ari Bergmann, the founder of risk management firm Penso Advisors, estimates that the Treasury will cross $1 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

My biggest concern is that when the debt ceiling is resolved, and I think it will be, you are going to have a very, very deep and sudden cash drain, Bergmann said, adding:

It’s not something very obvious, but it’s something very real. And we’ve seen before that such a drop in liquidity really negatively affects risky markets, such as equities and credit.

In other words, the cash available to buy riskier assets like stocks, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies will likely come under downward price pressure at some point after the debt ceiling is raised.

Bloomberg adds:

Estimated at more than $1 trillion by the end of the third quarter, the supply explosion would quickly drain liquidity from the banking sector, raise short-term funding rates and tighten the screws on the US economy. just as it is on the brink of recession. According to Bank of America Corp.’s estimate, this would have the same economic impact as a quarter-point hike in interest rates. Will Bitcoin price stay in a range?

Such macroeconomic hurdles could prevent Bitcoin from reclaiming its yearly highs of over $30,000 in the coming months, according to independent market analyst Income Sharks.

“We’re most likely in the 20,000-30,000 range and even getting an alternate season,” the analyst noted, adding:

“Fresh money doesn’t come in; everything just turns […] Unless we get a new narrative or stocks find a way to rally, it seems more likely that the 2024 US election will be the next big catalyst.

Meanwhile, BTC price chart technicals show BTC/USD consolidating below its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave), near $27,650.

BTC/USD daily price chart. Source: Trading View

Failure to break decisively above this important resistance zone will increase the chances of a pullback.

Traders should then watch for a possible correction towards the 200-day EMA near $25,000, the next major support zone, especially if the Fed increases 25 basis points in June.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

