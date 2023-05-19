New poll shows majority of adults in the US say they’re concerned about the debt limit and don’t understand the latest negotiations





WASHINGTON (AP) About two-thirds of U.S. adults say they are very concerned about how the national economy would be affected if the U.S. debt limit isn’t raised and the government doesn’t repay its debts, according to a new poll, although few say they have a solid understanding of the ongoing debt limit negotiations.

The poll shows about 6 in 10 people say they want any increase in the debt ceiling to come with agreed-upon terms to reduce the federal budget deficit. At the same time, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden and congressional negotiators on both sides of the aisle are handling the negotiations. Still, they approve of Biden’s handling of the situation slightly more than congressional Republicans do.

The new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 27% say they approve of Biden and 26% say the same of congressional Democrats, while 22% approve of congressional Republicans. Nearly half disapprove of each.

Robert Hutchins, 66, says he somewhat approves of the way House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional Republicans are handling the negotiations.

“At least he’s trying to do something,” the Republican from Milton, Delaware, said of McCarthy’s leadership during his conference. “Democrats want to spend more money and they don’t want any limits.”

Hutchins said he has “zero confidence” in Biden and does not believe in abolishing the debt ceiling because it serves as a constant reminder of the country’s debt load, which currently stands at 31. 4 trillion dollars.

Otherwise, “you just think you have an unlimited credit card and can spend whatever you want,” he said.

Ron Ellis, 61, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, said he didn’t pay much attention to the latest debt limit debate because he thinks it will be resolved in time to save the country. evil economy, as the White House and Congress have done in the past. But he expressed concern about the level of US borrowing, calling it “astronomical” and “out of control”.

“I’ve learned from the past that they always come up with a plan at the last minute,” said Ellis, a registered Democrat who retired after owning a trucking company. “Basically it’s just a show on their part and, you know, one side blames the other and usually they end up making a decision. Hopefully they do it again.”

Overall, about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say they are following the negotiations on raising the debt ceiling very closely or very closely, and about 4 in 10 are following somewhat closely. Similarly, about 2 in 10 say they understand the situation very well and about 4 in 10 say they understand it fairly well.

Still, a clear majority of 63% say they think the negotiations should be coupled with terms to reduce the budget deficit. Nineteen percent say the debt ceiling should be raised unconditionally and 16% say it should not be raised at all. Overall, adults who say they understand the debate best are particularly likely to say the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions 37% say so, compared to 50% who say it should be tied to conditions reduction of the budget deficit.

A default would likely spell disaster for the US economy, with spillover effects around the world, and trigger a likely recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned this week that a national default would destroy jobs and businesses, and leave millions of families who depend on federal government payments “likely unpaid”, including Social Security recipients. , veterans and military families.

An AP-NORC poll conducted earlier this year also shows little consensus on cuts that would reduce the deficit: While most Americans said the government was spending too much overall, the majority favored increased spending. for popular and expensive programs including Medicare and Social Security.

Similar percentages of Republicans and Democrats say they follow and understand the negotiations, and concern about the economy if the United States defaults is largely bipartisan. But about a third of Democrats say the national debt ceiling should be raised without conditions, while just 6% of Republicans say the same.

Twenty-three percent of Republicans but only 7% of Democrats say the debt ceiling should not be raised in any way. Aaron Loessberg-Zahl, a 33-year-old Democrat from San Jose, Calif., said the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions and called the legal borrowing limit “arbitrary.”

“Congress already controls the purse strings, they approve our government’s annual budgets,” Loessberg-Zahl said, “and I think that’s a lot of spending control.”

He called the debate over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling “unproductive” and said he approved of the way the president was handling the negotiations.

Loessberg-Zahl said, “I think these people probably don’t understand all the ramifications of what would happen if the country defaulted.” AmeriSpeak Panel based on AmeriSpeak, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

