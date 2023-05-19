Gang fights, drunken threats, passengers undressing: ‘air rage’ incidents soar in UK | political news





Group fights, sexual assault, physical violence, drunken threats, verbal abuse, and undressing passengers: these are all examples of disruptive behavior cabin crew have experienced in recent years.

New figures shared exclusively with Sky News show 1,028 cases reported from UK airlines in 2022, nearly triple the number reported in 2019. All UK airlines.

A number of so-called “air rage” incidents were documented by shocked fellow travelers on social media.

Image: It took seven people to subdue one. Photo: Deadline News

An example from August of last year shows seven people having to restrain a heavily intoxicated man who was filmed yelling and swearing at fellow passengers on a flight from Luton to Lithuania.

Another video from Gatwick last May from a plane that had just landed in Crete shows passengers gasping for breath in terror as a drunken brawl breaks out in the aisle.

Image: A man is pictured undressing to a boxer. Photo: SWNS

During a flight from Manchester to Turkey in July 2022, a man was filmed taking off his underwear and drunkenly shouting “People are scared of me and I wonder why”.

In 2019, two RAF jets even scrambled to escort a flight back to Stansted after a woman assaulted a cabin crew member, threatened a fellow passenger, and attempted to open an aircraft door mid-flight.

Image: Fighter jets were used to escort planes to Stansted in 2019.

Cabin crew are trained to handle these incidents, but they can take a toll.

“You are at 38,000 feet with 300 passengers and 16 crew members and you have to manage and handle the situation yourself,” said one former flight attendant. “It can leave a very long-lasting impact. After all, we are all human.”

Ben (not his real name) recently quit his job after working as a cabin attendant for 20 years.

He is speaking to us on condition of anonymity, as industry contracts typically restrict employees from speaking to the media.

On two occasions, Ben had to handcuff restraints of drunken and aggressive passengers. The first involved a man who sexually assaulted a woman and attempted to hide in a galley freezer cabinet.

“The passenger was intoxicated and drugged for about three hours,” said Ben. “He became more and more erratic. We tried to calm him down, but the situation became aggressive and out of control.

“We made a decision we didn’t take lightly to restrain him. We had to physically grab his arms and handcuff him. He was very vocal and yelling and swearing. It was very offensive.”

Image: Ben has since left the industry.

One of Ben’s co-workers later went to counseling because of the pain caused by the incident.

On another flight, this time to Nigeria, passengers complained about a man drinking too much.

“He was very, very drunk. We later found out he had also drank from his own bottle. We were able to handcuff him but he was moving around a lot and swearing, kicking and stomping on his seat.”

Ben thinks more needs to be done to protect passengers and crew from these accidents.

“I want laws to be strengthened and, where possible, all airlines to share a national registry so that passengers know what they’ve done before. It’s stressful and heartbreaking.”

British airlines are obliged to report to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) incidents involving drunk, violent or unruly passengers for safety reasons.

In 2019, 373 incidents were reported, consistent with figures from previous years. However, while clearly declining during COVID, there were 1,028 cases last year, tripling the pre-pandemic figure.

This increase is believed to be primarily due to the impact of better reporting and mask requirements by one particular airline.

Credit: Gareth Johnson, Dartford MP

But Gareth Johnson, a Conservative MP for Dartford, thinks the law needs to be changed to deal with the growing numbers. He is scheduled to present a 10-minute rule bill on the matter on May 24.

“The bill aims to ensure that violent people who have been rampaging on planes are actually banned from flying for a specified period of time by the courts,” Johnson said.

“The challenge we have right now is that someone can riot on a particular operator’s plane and that operator can’t relay that information to another operator, so that person can go and fly with another operator.

“Right now, violence is very rare, but introducing this law will make it even less likely. People can be banned from driving, they can’t be directors of companies, they can be banned from football games. The same goes for people who behave violently on airplanes. These rights exist in other countries and should be available here as well.”

In 2018, the government considered a plan to limit the sale of alcohol at British airports to crack down on the problem. They concluded that the resulting consultation did not produce sufficient evidence that doing so “would be an appropriate way to address the issue of drunken and disruptive passenger behavior.” However, we believe that other measures are needed.

Image: The government has considered banning alcohol at airports. Photo: iStock

Current drunken passengers can face fines of up to £5,000 and imprisonment for up to two years. Airlines can try to recover some of the cost of diverting the plane to another airport, which typically ranges from £10,000 to £80,000.

But that’s often not possible. Paul Charles, a former director of Virgin Atlantic, said the problem is costing the airline dearly.

“Disturbed passengers cost the airline industry in the millions of dollars. They face potentially higher fuel costs as they have to divert their aircraft to another airport. Certain flights and arrival times are more than three hours.

“It also affects the airline’s schedule for the rest of the day. Let’s say there’s a disruption in the morning, potentially resulting in a flight delay of three to four hours. That aircraft has to fly.

“And, of course, this affects thousands of other passengers who are depending on that aircraft to arrive on time. The cost is extensive as the passenger is not only for boarding the disrupted aircraft, but for other aircraft as well. And the airport do.”

“All passengers and crew have the right to feel safe when traveling by air,” a Department of Transport spokesperson said. “Strong laws and powers already exist to deal with disruptive passengers, including bans, fines and flight deprivation.” .

Anna Bowles, CAA’s Director of Consumer Affairs, added: “A rude or aggressive passenger can be very disruptive and distressing to cabin crew and fellow travelers. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and poses a risk to aircraft safety.

“The airline industry is taking a number of steps to address this problem, and passengers may face severe penalties, even prison terms, for incidents involving aggressive behavior.”

