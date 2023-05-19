Republican Says US Debt Ceiling Talks Will Resume | Business and Economy News





Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a television interview that negotiations with US President Joe Biden’s administration on the US debt ceiling will resume tonight after a temporary hiatus earlier in the day that rocked the financial markets.

The two sides have little time to agree on a deal to increase the federal government’s borrowing limit by $31.4 trillion or risk a catastrophic default. The Treasury Department has warned that the government may not be able to pay all of its bills by June 1.

Well be back in the room tonight, McCarthy said in a Fox Business interview on Friday. The White House has yet to comment.

While it is up to Congress to adjust government spending limits, Republicans in the House of Representatives have used their majority as leverage to demand cuts to social program spending in exchange for an increase in the ceiling on debt.

Earlier on Friday, McCarthys’ chief negotiator and Bidens representatives temporarily suspended talks, sparking concern in the financial market as the United States neared an early June deadline to raise the cap and avoid a default. potential.

House and Senate Democrats have expressed concern over the inclusion in the talks of new work requirements for some federal food-benefit programs for low-income Americans.

U.S. stocks, Treasury yields and the dollar all fell on Friday after the break and after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on monetary policy said it was still unclear whether rates interest would still be raised or not.

It could be for the theatre. It could be to put more pressure on the Democratic caucus and also take advantage of Biden being overseas. But this headline from a Friday afternoon is certainly not positive, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, in an interview.

Biden was in Japan to attend a meeting of the wealthy nations of the Group of Seven. Republicans criticized his decision to continue his trip at a sensitive time in the talks.

@POTUS waited months before agreeing to negotiate with @SpeakerMcCarthy on a spending deal, Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Twitter. They are the only two who can get along. It’s high time for the president to get serious. Hurry up.

Republicans, who control the House by a majority of 222 to 213, have for months insisted that Democrats agree to cut spending in exchange for a deal to raise Congress’s self-imposed debt limit. The limit must be lifted regularly because the government spends more than it collects in taxes.

