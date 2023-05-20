What the markets are telling us about the debt ceiling





Headlines have been warning for weeks of a possible US default. Negotiations have become contentious, with a deadline that could come as early as June 1.

Because Treasuries are the linchpin of the global financial system, the risk-free asset on which everything else is based, the consequences of a US debt default would be dire, even catastrophic.

But how likely is all of this to actually happen?

President Biden and Chairman Kevin McCarthy both say they understand a default would be a disaster, but negotiations stalled on Friday and until legislation is passed to lift the debt ceiling, the outcome is uncertain. And the markets weigh the odds closely.

In a nutshell, they predict that a default is unlikely to occur, but they nonetheless suggest that a catastrophe is still all too possible, with the odds adjusting rapidly as the news changes. If no final solution is found quickly, the relative calm that has prevailed in the markets could quickly dissipate.

I noted last week that the cost of insuring against a US default has skyrocketed. As the impasse over the debt ceiling looms, the US is seen in the $30 trillion credit default swap market as a riskier borrower than countries like Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Mexico and the Philippines. Compared to Germany, the cost of insuring US debt is about 50 times higher.

But as several readers have pointed out, I haven’t said what the numbers tell us about how risky US bonds have become. This is not an easy task. So here’s a closer look.

What’s at stake

As politicians talk in Washington about the possibility of a government breach of the debt ceiling, preparations are underway on Wall Street and in US government agencies for a wide range of worrying eventualities.

Even the enumeration of the possible effects of a defect is disturbing. They can range from a manageable event, consisting of a missed payment on a specific treasury bill that affects a fairly small number of creditors, to something much more cataclysmic: the suspension of all social security checks and the payment of debt by the United States government, accompanied by a sudden collapse of world markets and a recession.

As former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said last month at a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, I think it’s pretty safe to say that if we were to default, that makes the odds of an almost certain recession.

What Treasury Prices Tell Us

Pricing of short-term Treasury securities reveals that traders believe there is a reasonable possibility that the US Treasury will miss an interest or principal payment on securities maturing in early June. That’s when Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the United States would likely exhaust all extraordinary measures that have kept government borrowing below the debt ceiling.

Worry about what might happen in the early days of June is the main reason for an anomaly in Treasury yields. Money market fund managers worried about a possible default are shunning Treasury bills that mature at that time, lowering prices and driving yields up 0.6 percentage points higher than that of Treasury bills maturing in July. By August and September, the assumption is that some degree of normality will have returned, and factors such as inflation and Fed interest rate policy will return to their usual dominance. Yields on notes maturing later in the summer and early fall are higher than those in July. This dumbbell pattern is unusual.

This implies two things. First, the markets believe that there is a real risk of default at the beginning of June. Second, the possibility of a prolonged failure by the United States to pay its bills is considered extremely low.

This is because the problem is fundamentally political, not financial.

The markets will provide the United States government with all the money it needs, if only Congress grants permission to borrow it. The Treasury market is the deepest and most liquid in the world. Demand for Treasuries is robust and should remain so until US credit is compromised.

But a US debt default could change all that, and a further downgrade in US debt, as was the case in 2011 when the US nearly defaulted, could increase US borrowing costs.

Behind the dispute lies a fundamental reality: the country spends far more money than it brings in, in taxes and other revenues. To pay its debts, the government needs to borrow regularly by issuing large volumes of Treasury securities. This implies an increase in the level of indebtedness.

It’s a loaded question for many, including former President Donald J. Trump, who ran huge deficits during his own presidency but is now advocating deep spending cuts.

Republicans should insist on trillions of dollars in spending cuts now, Mr. Trump said last week during a live town hall hosted by CNN. If the White House doesn’t agree, he said, you’re going to have to default.

Mr Biden said long-term fiscal issues should be handled separately from the debt ceiling, which is just a formality. President McCarthy insists that a final deal must include long-term spending cuts.

Most economists say that when borrowed money is used productively and borrowed at a reasonable rate, deficits need not be a problem. Details matter. But prompt payment of Americas debts is essential to the proper functioning of financial markets.

What Credit Default Swaps Say

For now, the stock market and the broader bond market are treating the debt ceiling negotiations as a non-event. Other issues dominate: persistent inflation, high interest rates, bank failures, the possibility of an impending recession and a pivot of the Federal Reserve, after having tightened financial conditions for more than a year.

The debt ceiling standoff in the summer of 2011 was different. Then the shares fell sharply.

There has been no similar action in stock markets so far, and this may be partly because the credit default swap market views the current situation as less risky than the 2011 crisis. .

Credit default swaps are a form of insurance. When the prices, or spreads, of these securities rise, they reflect the markets’ view that the underlying bonds, in this case treasury bills, have become riskier. These spreads can be used to derive accurate predictions on a default,

At its worst in 2011, swap pricing implied a 6.9% probability of default on U.S. debt, according to Andy Sparks, managing director and head of portfolio management research at MSCI, the trading firm. financial services. This year, the swap market’s gloomiest prediction came around May 11, when Mr. Trump made his comments. The probability of default then reached 4.2%. Prior to news of a hitch in trading on Friday, it was hovering around 3.6%.

That’s a huge increase since January, when the probability of default was close to zero. But while swap spreads are now much wider for Treasuries than they were in 2011, savvy market participants know that in calculating implied default probabilities another important factor also matters: the price of the underlying bonds.

This is often misunderstood, as Mr. Sparks explained. It’s important to realize that the spread is only part of the probability calculation, he said.

It’s wobbly, but important: Due to soaring inflation and rising yields, bond prices, which are moving in the opposite direction, are well below those of bonds of comparable duration in 2011. With lower prices today, the probability of default is lower than it was in 2011. 2011, even if swap spreads are wider.

In short, the credit default swap market indicates that investors should be worried about a default but probably don’t need to worry too much, at least not quite yet.

A market forecast

A simpler and smaller market gave a higher probability of default, around 10%. This is the Kalshi prediction market. Tarek Mansour, one of the founders of Kalshi, told me his market reflects the views of Main Street, not just Wall Street, which is all you get from the credit default swap market.

Kalshi asks a simple question: will the United States default on its debt by the end of the calendar year? For a small fee, anyone can place a bet on this event contract. Kalshi has a good track record on inflation and interest rate forecasts, and I find his data interesting, but not the last word.

What is the real probability of a US debt default? Given recent history, I would simply say that even if the risk of a major disaster is quite low, it is significant enough to prepare for it.

I keep a lot of money in safe places in case there is a disruption, but I invest for the long term. Of course, do not panic if the stock market falls sharply. This could even be a buying opportunity, as stocks have consistently risen after previous debt ceiling alerts.

Hopefully, there will be an agreement in Washington, and these concerns will become moot. Hopefully there is no need for a new chapter in the history of political dysfunction.

