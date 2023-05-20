



As ministers prepare for a summer of potential chaos at ports and airports, hundreds of soldiers and sailors will be trained starting Monday to protect striking border guards, The Guardian said.

In a move that unions say will undermine security at UK points of entry, soldiers will undergo five days of training before passports are checked at Heathrow, Gatwick and Dover.

Once deployed, uniformed temporary workers are not authorized to detain suspected drug dealers, terrorists, or victims of human trafficking and must instead request fully trained Border Patrol personnel.

The reduced training given to border guards from three weeks to five days will begin as the two unions consider a strike over pay and conditions.

The exercise follows the deployment of more than 600 soldiers, RAF personnel and Royal Navy personnel during strikes over the Christmas period.

Uniformed soldiers worked at Gatwick, Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports during the Christmas strike.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represent border guards, are considering strike action over the summer.

Union leaders condemned the military’s retraining as a security risk.

ISU Specialist Officer Lucy Moreton said: This is to address strikes where recent experience has had a very limited impact. This is not about taking back control of our borders.

PCS Executive Director Mark Serwotka said: “The military has made it clear time and time again that it has its own mission and does not want to spend time dealing with government failures.

Paying soldiers to do public service is a huge waste of military time and public finances. A government that pays public servants decent wages instead of treating them worse than others will serve the country better.

The ISU held a vote on industrial action through May 16, the results of which have yet to be made public.

The PCS union is considering further industrial action after demanding higher pay, better pensions and no cuts to layoff terms.

Labor, joined by senior army officers over the Sunak government’s failure to reverse defense cuts, called on ministers to explain how the army would be prepared to meet growing threats while also meeting non-military demands.

Reserve Secretary Luke Pollard said, “Our military’s job is to defend the country, not bail out the Conservative minister.” The government needs to explain how our armed forces will handle this growing domestic demand at a time when ministers continue to reduce the size of the force and the threat to Britain grows.

The military will be deployed under military assistance under the Civil Rights (MAKA) policy.

Chaos in Dover over Easter delayed passengers up to 20 hours.

Security guards at Heathrow have been on strike throughout May over wages.

About 1,400 employees representing Unite, which is based in Terminal 5 and campus security, have already staged a five-day strike this month and will strike from Thursday, May 25th to Saturday, May 27th.

British Airways, the only airline operating out of Terminal 5, has canceled more than 300 flights in response to the Easter strike.

According to documents leaked to The Guardian in December, soldiers cannot deter people suspected of crimes such as possession of fake passports, drug smuggling, human trafficking and victims of modern slavery if they possess valid travel documents.

Instead, you should seek separate intervention from a fully trained border guard officer for the alleged or victim of a felony.

In December, only 9 people were arrested at passport control and detained at Heathrow over three days from 23 to 25 December, a 95% drop to 189 over the same three days in 2021.

There was little delay for passengers as hundreds of soldiers and civil servants came in to protect the striking workers during the border guard officers’ winter strike. Many passengers passed immigration in less than 5 minutes.

An Interior Department spokesperson said: Our priority is to keep our citizens safe and our borders secure.

We are working closely with all ports and airports in the UK to put in place robust plans to minimize delays in the event of strike action. We will deploy appropriate resources to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods across our borders.

Passengers are always advised to check the operator’s latest advice before travelling.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said, “We have received military assistance in response to the request of the civil authorities and are currently reviewing it.” We will respond in a timely manner.

